Elite Phillies Starting Rotation Sees Slight Drop in Recent Power Rankings
The Philadelphia Phillies secured a 2-1 victory over the Miami Marlins on Thursday to capture the four-game set 3-1 in a balanced effort. Kyle Schwarber knocked in his 23rd home run of the season in the top of the eighth inning, while Christopher Sanchez had one of his best games of the season, posting 8.0 innings with just an earned run and four strikeouts.
Sanchez now sits at an 2.87 ERA and a 1.19 WHIP. He's been just one piece of what has been a largely outstanding pitching staff this season. Zack Wheeler is on his way to becoming a National League Cy Young finalist with his 2.76 ERA and Ranger Suarez is having an outstanding season in a contract year with his 2.20 ERA.
Bleacher Report's Kerry Miller released his "MLB Pitching Staff Power Rankings for All 30 Teams" and, while acknowledging Philadelphia's great year, thinks there is room for growth. He placed the Phillies at No. 7 on the list afte having them at No. 3 in May's rankings.
"Aaron Nola has been on the IL for more than a month now, and Jesús Luzardo recently allowed 20 earned runs in the span of two starts," Miller remarks. "Still, the Phillies have probably the best rotation in baseball, with even rookie Mick Abel showing some real promise over the past month. Would have a case for No. 1 if there was any good reason to have faith in the bullpen."
Luzardo has gotten himself back to earth a bit, allowing five runs in his last two starts for a 4.41 ERA on the year. Abel put the world on notice when he set the record for most strikeouts in a debut in franchise history, but has been one of the team's better and more consistent starters with a 2.21 in 14.1 innings of work.
Miller's point on the bullpen, which has experienced recent fluctuation, is a fair one. According to FanGraphs, the unit ranks 24th in ERA and 23rd in WHIP.
