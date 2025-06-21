Inside The Phillies

Elite Phillies Starting Rotation Sees Slight Drop in Recent Power Rankings

Despite recent success, the Philadelphia Phillies pitching has taken a hit in the eyes of experts.

Jun 19, 2025; Miami, Florida, USA; Philadelphia Phillies starting pitcher Cristopher Sanchez (61) delivers a pitch against the Miami Marlins first inning at loanDepot Park.
Jun 19, 2025; Miami, Florida, USA; Philadelphia Phillies starting pitcher Cristopher Sanchez (61) delivers a pitch against the Miami Marlins first inning at loanDepot Park. / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
The Philadelphia Phillies secured a 2-1 victory over the Miami Marlins on Thursday to capture the four-game set 3-1 in a balanced effort. Kyle Schwarber knocked in his 23rd home run of the season in the top of the eighth inning, while Christopher Sanchez had one of his best games of the season, posting 8.0 innings with just an earned run and four strikeouts.

Sanchez now sits at an 2.87 ERA and a 1.19 WHIP. He's been just one piece of what has been a largely outstanding pitching staff this season. Zack Wheeler is on his way to becoming a National League Cy Young finalist with his 2.76 ERA and Ranger Suarez is having an outstanding season in a contract year with his 2.20 ERA.

Bleacher Report's Kerry Miller released his "MLB Pitching Staff Power Rankings for All 30 Teams" and, while acknowledging Philadelphia's great year, thinks there is room for growth. He placed the Phillies at No. 7 on the list afte having them at No. 3 in May's rankings.

Philadelphia Phillies rookie starting pitcher Mick Abel throwing a pitch in a white uniform and red hat.
Jun 10, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Mick Abel (40) throws a pitch during the fourth inning against the Chicago Cubs at Citizens Bank Park. / Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

"Aaron Nola has been on the IL for more than a month now, and Jesús Luzardo recently allowed 20 earned runs in the span of two starts," Miller remarks. "Still, the Phillies have probably the best rotation in baseball, with even rookie Mick Abel showing some real promise over the past month. Would have a case for No. 1 if there was any good reason to have faith in the bullpen."

Luzardo has gotten himself back to earth a bit, allowing five runs in his last two starts for a 4.41 ERA on the year. Abel put the world on notice when he set the record for most strikeouts in a debut in franchise history, but has been one of the team's better and more consistent starters with a 2.21 in 14.1 innings of work.

Miller's point on the bullpen, which has experienced recent fluctuation, is a fair one. According to FanGraphs, the unit ranks 24th in ERA and 23rd in WHIP.

Anders Pryor is an MLB writer and contributor at On SI a part of the Sports Illustrated network. He graduated from Villanova University with a degree in Journalism and spent his senior year interning with the sports desk at the Philadelphia Inquirer. Anders loves spending his free time running in the park and being with friends.

