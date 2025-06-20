Rob Thomson Says This Phillies Star Is 'Getting It Done' Due to His Recent Success
The Philadelphia Phillies have had an extremely hot stretch of baseball over the course of the last few weeks, with the offense tearing the cover off the ball and the pitching staff putting together multiple quality performances.
This has been the product of much of their talent coming together all at once and being relatively healthy around the same point in time.
With the early portion of summer being so strong for the team, they have rushed back into contention for the National League East lead.
They will have their work cut out for them with the New York Mets, who have been rather impressive in the early going of the year, but have falter with an ice-cold stretch during the last week.
The Phillies look ready for a mid-season push, and with the team's success being as prominent as it has been, there are a few players who stick out as catalysts for this turnaround.
One of the more notable improvements has come from shortstop Trea Turner, who has not only had a good year, but an exceptional one with a slash line of .300/.359/.453, 34 RBI, 19 stolen bases, nine home runs and 52 strikeouts to 24 walks.
This has helped the team rapidly find its footing, and manager Rob Thomson credited him recently for this production.
"He's doing everything we asked. I said .380 on-base. He's not there, but his on-base is really good. And he's stealing bases. He's going to end up with 15 to 20 home runs, probably. He's getting it done," the skipper said, per Scott Lauber of The Philadelphia Inquirer (subscription required).
Any time a manager directly credits a player for their performance, especially a manager who has been part of the game for as long as Thomson has, it is a huge positive for that player.
This is an understandable reaction to how Turner has been playing, too.
Turner has not just been productive, but he's been multi-faceted like Thomson mentioned. Turner is producing in various categories where he has struggled before during his tenure, while also maintaining strong efficiency.
It will be intriguing to see how Turner does in the remaining games ahead of the All-Star break and if he can maintain this level of production through the slow summer months of the season.
Regardless, he has been outstanding thus far and should be commended for it.
