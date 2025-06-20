Former Phillies Reliever Gets DFA'd by Division Rival Braves
In the continued search for a reliable bullpen unit, the Philadelphia Phillies made some notable moves early in June.
Opting to bring in some younger arms at the expense of proven relievers who had been used, one of the decisions the Phillies made was to designate Jose Ruiz for assignment.
Signed to a minor league contract ahead of the 2024 season, the right-hander turned into a semi-reliable arm during that campaign, finishing with a 3.71 ERA across his 52 outings. However, he was not able to replicate that this year after beginning the season on the injured list, posting an 8.16 ERA in 16 appearances.
Philadelphia moved on from the veteran and saw him end up with their division rival Atlanta Braves.
His stint there has now come to an end after he was designated for assignment following two outings where he gave up three earned runs, per Mark Bowman of MLB.com.
At 30 years old, it's hard to imagine that Ruiz won't get another shot with another Major League team.
While he doesn't possess overwhelming stuff out of the bullpen that organizations are looking for these days, he does own a career 4.62 ERA across his 282 MLB appearances, good for an ERA+ that's just six points below the league average.
What's plagued Ruiz is his lack of control in 2025.
His BB/9 rate is at 5.0, the second-highest of his career when he's gotten extended time at the Major League level.
The Braves will now put him through waivers or find a trade partner.
