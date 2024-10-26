ESPN College GameDay Features Philadelphia Phillies Star Predictions
A Philadelphia Phillies star had quite the fun morning as he represented his alma mater as the guest picker on "ESPN's College GameDay."
Phillies slugger Kyle Schwarber joined the desk next to Nick Saban, Lee Corso, Kirk Herbstreit, Desmond Howard and Pat McAfee. The crew was in Bloomington, Indiana this morning in preparation for Saturday afternoon's matchup between the Indiana Hoosiers and Washington Huskies.
Before he was breaking records with his home run power in the MLB, Schwarber starred for the Hoosiers baseball team as a catcher with a wonderful bat. Over three seasons in college, he posted a .342/.437/.607 slashing line with 40 home runs and 149 RBI.
Schwarber was this week's guest that tried to do the impossible of putting together a perfect slate of college football predictions. He'll have to surpass Ms. Terry's 7-2 record for the top spot of the leaderboard this season.
The laughs started early as the slugger was donning a Indiana football uniform and a Hoosiers batting helmet. McAfee put it to the test by giving him a couple of pats on the head, to which Schwarber ensured everyone that the helmets do work.
Kicking off the picks, the GameDay crew gave their picks for the World Series. Schwarber sat that one out, which is probably for the best.
Then, came time for his picks. Here's the full sheet of selections made by the 2x All-Star.
Navy Midshipmen over Notre Dame Fighting Irish
Alabama Crimson Tide over Missouri Tigers
Oregon Ducks over Illinois Fighting Illini
Penn State Nittany Lions over Wisconsin Badgers
Colorado Buffaloes over Cincinnati Bearcats
BYU Cougars over UCF Golden Knights
Texas A&M Aggies over LSU Tigers
Hoosiers over Huskies
Schwarber wasn't the most talkative guest that has taken the stage this season, but it was a nice and smooth segment that didn't bleed too far into the early slate of games. For some people, he made for the ideal picker.
The biggest upset on his ticket was the first game that he picked, taking the Midshipmen over the Fighting Irish. It also led to his first 'not so fast' from Corso.
Taking the Buffaloes over the Bearcats clearly hurt Schwarber's heart as an Ohio native.
His biggest contribution to the show, unsurprisingly, was his prediction for the Indiana game.
"Cig's got this thing going. They are for real. The fans are for real. Everyone knows what this is about. O-Line is tough, big loss at quarterback today but still [Tayven] Jackson has got this thing. Hoosiers by a thousand," closed Schwarber with a laugh.
It was a nice way to spend a day off for the fan-favorite Philadelphia star.