FOCO Launches Phillies Holiday Bobble Bro Bobblehead Stocking Stuffers

Get ready for the holidays as FOCO USA has just launched some new Philadelphia Phillies merchandise that makes for perfect stocking stuffers!

Their new release is part of their Holiday Bobble Bro Bobbleheads line that features the Phillie Phanatic. It is a smaller version of FOCO's usual eight-inch design as it stands at four inches tall.

Here is how to order yours exclusively from FOCO!

This collection retails for just $30 and they are in stock and ready to ship! That means these items will be on your door quickly, and they make for the perfect stocking stuffer!

The collection features the Phanatic wearing a reindeer-themed hat, while also sporting a scarf with a baseball and bat in hand.

Usually FOCO limits the number of bobbles in a particular run, but they wanted these to be accessible for everyone!

This is a chance to get your hands on a quality gift while also showing your pride for the Philadelphia Phillies!

