Former Philadelphia Phillies Starter Signs Lucrative Deal with Kansas City Royals
The Kansas City Royals made a splash on Monday when they signed and reunited with former Philadelphia Phillies starter Michael Lorenzen.
The deal came out to be a one-year deal worth a guaranteed $7 million, of which $5.5 million of that will be for his pitching duties in 2025 and the other $1.5 million as part of a potential buyout of a mutual option for 2026. The mutual option is worth $12 million in 2026.
Lorenzen came from the Detroit Tigers to the Phillies at the MLB Trade Deadline in 2023. Shortly after his arrival, the right-hander threw a no-hitter against the Washington Nationals in his home debut in a 7-0 victory.
After that moment, Lorenzen has drawn significant interest as a middle to lower end of the rotation type of player. He then was signed by the Texas Rangers ahead of the 2024 MLB season before they traded him to the Royals.
Reuniting with Kansas City is not surprising. In his short stint with the Royals, Lorenzen compiled a 1.57 ERA in 28.2 innings, once again showing he is a player that favors change at the deadline. The 33-year-old did deal with a hamstring issue that reduced some playing time in Kansas City last season but if healthy, he is a perfect fit for a young, contending club like the Royals that value financial felxibility.
It is worth noting, that Lorenzen also has value as a bullpen arm. Almost solely a relief pitcher who was asked to make spot starts, the righty was made a full time starter in 2022 with the Los Angeles Angels, just the year before he was traded to Philadelphia.
At the time of the trade in 2023, Lorenzen had already racked up 105.2 innings pitched with the Tigers, which had already exceeded his count with the Angels just the year prior as a full-time starter.
Now multiple years into his transformation, he should be able to go the distance for Kansas City if he remains healthy, But his versatility is something that intrigues the Royals, much like it did Phillies president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski at the trade deadline almost two years ago.