Former Phillies Pitcher Could Be Candidate in Free Agency for Multiple Teams
It has been a strong start to the campaign for the Philadelphia Phillies with the franchise having high aspirations for 2025.
Despite a disappointing end to the year in 2024, they didn’t make a ton of major changes this winter.
The team focused on adding complementary pieces to their core rather than making a drastic shakeup, and considering the amount of veteran talent still on the roster, that was likely the right move for the Phillies.
Entering play on Wednesday, the team is trailing in the National League East by a half-game, but after a series victory against the Los Angeles Dodgers, Philadelphia appears to be a true contender once again.
However, as the season progresses, the team will surely be looking at ways to continue to improve.
While the trade market is usually the most impactful way to make notable splashes during the year, some teams might still find value in free agency.
Recently, Kerry Miller of Bleacher Report spoke about former Phillies pitcher Spencer Turnbull being a potential candidate for some potential contenders in free agency.
“By this point, just about every team—either due to a litany of injuries or not doing enough in the offseason—could use a back-of-the-rotation starter who can semi-regularly go five innings without completely imploding.”
The veteran right-hander was very serviceable for Philadelphia in 2024. However, the franchise decided to go in another direction ahead of this campaign.
Due to the struggles of Taijuan Walker, the Phillies added a talented fifth starter to replace him. Ultimately, they ended up trading for Jesus Luzardo, who provides a ton of upside for the team not only in 2025, but beyond.
The addition of Luzardo helped create arguably the best starting rotation in baseball, but ultimately resulted in the team not having a need for Turnbull anymore.
However, a couple of hopeful contenders could be potential candidates for Turnbull in the New York Yankees, San Diego Padres and Milwaukee Brewers.
Due to the rash of injuries to pitchers this spring, it’s a bit surprising that the right-hander hasn’t signed anywhere yet.
With some experience as both a starter and out of the bullpen, he would also provide some flexibility.
After a strong campaign in 2024 with the Phillies, it will be interesting to see where Turnbull ends up.
Those three teams certainly make a lot of sense for him, especially the Yankees, who are currently down multiple starting pitchers because of injuries.