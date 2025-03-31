Four Phillies Stars Have Reportedly Placed Orders for New Torpedo Bat
Several Philadelphia Phillies stars are apparently buying in on the trend that has taken the baseball world by storm over the opening weekend of the season.
According to a report from Ben Silver of The Good Phight, at least four Phillies players -- Bryce Harper, Alec Bohm, Bryson Stott and Brandon Marsh -- have all placed orders with Victus for their own versions of the new torpedo bat.
The torpedo bat -- also known as the bowling pin bat -- features a barrel which is redistributed towards the handle and is meant to give hitters a larger sweet spot for them to be able to have an easier time squaring the ball up.
The specialized bat came into the spotlight over the weekend when the New York Yankees blasted a franchise record nine home runs in a game against the Milwaukee Brewers on Saturday with several of their hitters using the new bat.
How much of a difference it actually makes is not known at this time, though it likely is not the cheat code it's being pitched as by Yankees naysayers and folks around Major League Baseball.
Aaron Judge -- who hit four home runs in the series against Milwaukee -- is not using one and still had a monster showing.
Ironically, all four Philadelphia sluggers who are apparently going to attempt to make the switch moving forward were actually fairly productive in the first three games of the season against the Washington Nationals.
Harper, Marsh and Stott all hit home runs while Bohm had four hits over the three games.
With the torpedo bat still at the forefront of conversation in the baseball world into Monday, the four Phillies players are likely not the last batch of hitters who will make the switch.