Four Potential Phillies Targets in First Round of 2025 MLB Draft

The Philadelphia Phillies could look to these potential targets in the first round of the upcoming 2025 MLB draft.

Dylan Sanders

Jun 15, 2025; Omaha, Neb, USA; Coastal Carolina Chanticleers catcher Caden Bodine (17) reaches on an infield error by the Oregon State Beavers during the first inning at Charles Schwab Field.
Jun 15, 2025; Omaha, Neb, USA; Coastal Carolina Chanticleers catcher Caden Bodine (17) reaches on an infield error by the Oregon State Beavers during the first inning at Charles Schwab Field. / Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images
The Philadelphia Phillies have the No. 26 overall pick in the 2025 MLB draft and should be using it to get better as quickly as they can.

With their championship window is still around but actively shrinking, the Phillies should be focused on adding college players who will be ready quicker than their prep school counterparts.

Granted, they have had good luck in recent years with high school players. Aidan Miller and Andrew Painter look elite, and even Mick Abel has looked solid as a rookie in the Majors thus far.

It just makes sense for them to target college players early, though.

Here are four potential options Philadelphia could consider in the first round of the upcoming draft.

Caden Bodine - Coastal Carolina

With J.T. Realmuto heading to free agency and starting to decline on the field, the Phillies should really start looking for what their next move will be behind the plate.

They have Eduardo Tait shining in their farm system, but he's just 18 years old, so it couldn't hurt to take a couple of swings at the catcher position in the draft.

Bodine is a do-it-all catcher who looks comfortable at the plate and has Gold Glove potential behind it. He was the 2025 recipient of the Buster Posey National Collegiate Catcher of the Year.

Devin Taylor - Indiana

Taylor would be the next in line of a successful archetype for the Phillies, with the potential to be the next Nick Castellanos or Kyle Schwarber.

The 21-year-old outfielder doesn't offer much in the field, but he could become one of MLB's best hitters. He posted a .374/.494/.706 slash line with 18 home runs and 12 stolen bases this season, with 52 walks drawn to just 30 strikeouts.

Over the three years he had in college, he never failed to hit at least 15 home runs and finished with an OPS north of 1.000.

Andrew Fischer - Tennessee

Fischer is another bat-first prospect, but he does at least play solid defense at first base. He transferred to the Tennessee Volunteers for 2025 and that's where they saw him fit the best.

At the plate, he posted a .341//.397/.760 slash line with 25 home runs and 65 RBI in the SEC. He also drew 63 walks while striking out just 42 times.

Xavier Neyens - Washington (HS)

While it would be smarter to add a college player right now, Philadelphia does like their prep school stars.

Neyens would be a very fun project to look at if they want to go that route this year. He has some of the most raw power available and he has a very strong arm. There's not much more one could ask for from an 18-year-old third base prospect.

