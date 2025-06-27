Philadelphia Phillies Have Two Hitters Thriving in High-Leverage Situations
There has been a lot of discussion about what the Philadelphia Phillies are going to do ahead of the MLB trade deadline this year.
They have a clear need in the bullpen, where another high-leverage arm would be welcomed. The losses of Jeff Hoffman and Carlos Estevez in free agency were already proving hard enough to overcome; add in closer Jose Alvarado being suspended 80 games, and things got that much tougher.
That is where all of the team’s focus is going to go during negotiations, as president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski has said there are no plans to target additions for their lineup currently.
With center fielder Brandon Marsh getting back on track, the need to add a hitter has certainly diminished.
There is already so much talent in place for the lineup, it does make some sense to let things play out with players hopefully regressing back to the mean in a positive fashion.
One of the players who has disappointed thus far is second baseman Bryson Stott.
Looking like an ascending All-Star level player in 2023, he has not recaptured that level of production in the following campaigns.
In 2025, Stott has a .241/.310/.342 slash line with an OPS+ of 80, hitting five home runs with eight doubles, two triples and 12 stolen bases.
Certainly not the kind of production anyone was hoping for, but there is one positive to his performance at the plate; he comes through in the clutch.
Stott is one of the most clutch performers in the MLB this season, as shared by Thomas Nestico on X, with a clutch score of 0.83.
That puts him in a tie with Toronto Blue Jays shortstop Bo Bichette for the 12th-best mark in the sport.
His overall production may be underwhelming, but there aren’t many batters in baseball you’d rather have up at the plate in a high-leverage situation.
One of the players, manager Rob Thomson, would be happy to see up there as well is first baseman Bryce Harper.
He made the list, too, coming in at No. 4 with a 1.16 clutch score.
Seeing Harper on the list isn’t as surprising as Stott, given the lengthy track record he has producing at the plate regardless of the situation.
Unfortunately, he hasn’t played since June 5 because of an injury, creating a huge void in the team’s lineup.
On the year, Harper has a .258/.368/.446 slash line with nine home runs, 13 doubles, 34 RBI and eight stolen bases.
He remains incredibly productive and clutch, striking out less, walking more and hitting the ball with authority when he makes contact.
