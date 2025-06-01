Four Prospects Phillies Could Consider Moving at Trade Deadline
The Philadelphia Phillies are one of the best teams in baseball right now, which puts them in a spot to become buyers at the MLB's trade deadline come the end of July.
Dave Dombrowski and the rest of Phillies brass have stated before that they are in no rush to move any of their top prospects, but that doesn't mean they don't have any talented young players that can be moved.
Here are a couple of intriguing prospects that Philadelphia could consider moving, with their organizational rankings from MLB Pipeline:
RHP Mick Abel - No. 8 Prospect
Abel has had a rocky path over the last couple of years, but 2025 has been way up for him. The shine of his potential that once left has come back in full force.
The 23-year-old had an incredible MLB debut that saw him shove six scoreless innings with nine strikeouts and no walks. His Triple-A season has been great as well with a 2.21 ERA, 1.228 WHIP and 10.6 K/9.
The Phillies just simply don't have any room for him in their rotation and have Andrew Painter as the next man up. With Abel on the rise again, they should look to move him this deadline.
OF Gabriel Rincones Jr. - No. 10 Prospect
Rincones was a third-round draft pick in 2022, but hasn't taken any major steps forward since then. He has a .216/.330/.371 slash line with five home runs and five stolen bases in 46 games this year.
He still has some untapped potential on the basepaths and could be a solid bat. The 24-year-old is the perfect type of player to include in a deadline deal for a rental.
RHP Jean Cabrera - No. 11 Prospect
Cabrera is another player that could become available simply because of a tougher path to playing time. He has the makings of a solid back-end starter, but doesn't have a super high ceiling.
The 23-year-old could be MLB ready within the next year, putting him on a timeline that makes him dispensable.
The most intriguing thing about him was always that he rarely walked batters, but that has taken a step back this season with 31 walks in 46.1 innings. He wlaked 33 batters in 106.2 innings last year, for context.
INF Otto Kemp - No. 24 Prospect
Kemp looks about as MLB ready as he will ever be. The 25-year-old has taken some time to develop, but has a .318/.421/.596 slash line with 12 home runs and 10 stolen bases in 51 games this year.
It might not be too bad of an idea to call him up and see if he could be a replacement for the struggling Alec Bohm.
If don't plan to use Kemp, though, right now seems like the best time to trade him and maximize his value.