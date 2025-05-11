Why Phillies Future Star Just Missed Breaking into Latest MLB Prospect Rankings
The Philadelphia Phillies might need a new third baseman soon, depending upon how they fell about Alec Bohm.
He was an All-Star last year, but his bat has had hot and cold streaks the past two years. The Phillies only control his rights for one more season before he becomes a free agent after the 2026 season.
Then, Philadelphia will have to choose a path. It could be retaining Bohm in the long-term. Or it could mean calling up a player like Aroon Escobar.
Baseball America recently revealed its updated Top 100 prospects for May. The Phillies had four players in the Top 100.
Where Did Phillies Prospects Rank in Top 100?
Four Phillies prospects made the cut — pitcher Andrew Painter, shortstop Aidan Miler, catcher Eduardo Tait and outfielder Justin Crawford.
So, Escobar didn’t make the cut. But he came close.
Along with other Top 100 content, Baseball America wrote about five players that came closest to crashing the list. Escobar was listed there.
So why didn’t he make it? For one, there wasn’t much turnover. Only five prospects from the site’s preseason list graduated. So, there weren’t many open spots for new players.
Second, his profile only started to rise. Signed out of Venezuela as an international free agent, the Phillies opted to keep him in the Dominican Summer League for two straight seasons as his development plateaued.
Last year the Phillies brought him to the Florida Complex League, and he thrived. He slashed .338/.495/.481 in just 24 games, with three home runs and 17 RBI. Shin splints slowed his season down.
But Baseball America ranked him as a Top 10 standout by wRC+ in both the Florida and Arizona Complex Leagues with a 169 wRC+. At the time, he wasn’t even considered a Top 30 prospect in the organization.
This season he seems intent on putting himself on the Top 100 radar. He was one of the stars of the Phillies’ spring breakout game for top prospects. That earned him a ticket to his first full-season affiliate, Class-A Clearwater. The bat he flashed at the FCL has been just as productive. Through 26 games he’s slashed .327/.434/.594 with seven home runs and 22 RBI.
He was once known for his speed. Now he’s starting to show off power. His plate discipline has improved, too. He has struck out 24 times but drawn 17 walks.
It bodes well for him — if he can accelerate his development to meet what could be a big moment in 2027.