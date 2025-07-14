Guardians Star Named Most Realistic Trade Target for Phillies at Trade Deadline
As the see-saw battle between the Philadelphia Phillies and New York Mets continues in the National League East, and both teams will likely get aggressive at the trade deadline.
It has certainly been an inconsistent year for the Phillies so far. Even though they have had some great stretches, they have also had some rough ones.
As expected, this is a team that has relied heavily on their starting rotation, which has proven to be one of the best in baseball. Despite some controversy regarding the All-Star Game, they have three pitchers of that caliber in the rotation.
However, while that unit has been great, other areas of the team have struggled.
On offense, Philadelphia is likely going to be seeking some help in the outfield to provide some much-needed pop to that group. Furthermore, the bullpen has long plagued the Phillies, and that has continued in 2025. The suspension of Jose Alvarado for 80 games and him being ineligible for the postseason has made adding an impact arm a must.
Now, Dave Dombrowski will have to get aggressive at the deadline and try to make a splash.
Tim Kelly of Bleacher Report recently wrote about Cleveland Guardians closer Emmanuel Clase as the most realistic trade target for the Phillies this summer.
“If president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski was able to acquire a bullpen anchor, you'd feel better about their chances to close out games, and that their elite starting rotation puts them in position to win. Emmanuel Clase of the Cleveland Guardians would fit that bill.”
Due to the surprising struggles of the Guardians this campaign, it appears like they could be sellers at the deadline. This is a team that was in the ALCS last season, but are under .500 and double-digit games back in the AL Central standings.
Despite their struggles, they have a couple of players who would garner a lot of attention on the trade market, and their star closer leads the way.
Clase has emerged as arguably the best closer in baseball over the last few years with some video game type numbers. In 2024, he finished in third place for the AL Cy Young, totaling 47 saves and a 0.61 ERA.
If he is available, the price isn’t going to be cheap for Philadelphia. Due to his skill and very affordable contract, Clase will warrant some of the best prospects the Phillies have to offer.
Fortunately, Philadelphia does have some excellent players they can dangle in potential trade talks.
Since the closer spot has been an issue, making a massive splash to get Clase would shore up a weakness in the second half.
