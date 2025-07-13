Inside The Phillies

Phillies Make Great Gesture To Cristopher Sanchez After All-Star Snub

The Philadelphia Phillies are taking care of their guy.

Jun 8, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies starting pitcher Cristopher Sanchez (61) delivers a pitch against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the first inning at PNC Park
Jun 8, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies starting pitcher Cristopher Sanchez (61) delivers a pitch against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the first inning at PNC Park / Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images
The Philadelphia Phillies threw themselves straight into the fire when it comes to discussing All-Star snubs this year.

Plenty of players on the roster have gripes about not being selected.

Trea Turner, who was leading the National League in hits when the rosters were first revealed, did not make the team. Ranger Suarez and Cristopher Sanchez, two pitchers who are having tremendous seasons, were snubbed in the initial selection and were routinely passed over after that.

Sanchez not being invited to the Midsummer Classic is where multiple players in the clubhouse let their displeasure be known, especially when the MLB announced that Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Jacob Misiorowski had made the roster after pitching in just five career games.

Major League Baseball said Sanchez was extended an invite to play in the All-Star Game, but he wasn't willing to waive the restrictions that would require him to be part of the event.

Sanchez refuted that claim, making this situation even more messy.

But as the dust settles on this controversy, the Phillies decided to make an incredible gesture to their left-hander.

"My teammates and my team are showing support and the front office as well has been supporting so much that they decided to, even though I'm not officially a part of the game, they've decided to activate the bonus clause that gets me a bonus for making the All-Star team. They decided to inform me that way and that just shows the overall support I'm receiving," Sanchez stated, per NBC Sports Philadelphia.

According to Matt Gelb of The Athletic, that amount is a $50,000 bonus.

This is a great decision by Philadephia, and one that won't go unnoticed in the clubhouse.

In a league filled with owners who do whatever it takes to not pay extra money, John Middleton did the complete opposite.

"It just means a lot. That's why I love everybody here, I love everybody on this team," Sanchez added.

