Here's Why Philadelphia Phillies Couldn't Trade Their Star to Seattle Mariners

When the offseason first got underway, the Philadelphia Phillies seemed like they were going to trade Alec Bohm.
Previously the third overall pick in the 2018 draft, the third baseman finally reached some of the potential the organization expected from him when they selected him. He made his first All-Star team this past campaign and was on his way to setting career-highs before a late-year injury occurred.
But, immaturity and attitude issues have plagued the talented youngster, and with the Phillies not having many options on how to reshape their roster, he seemed like the exact piece who could get moved to accomplish those goals.
As it stands right now, though, Bohm is still on the team and expected to be on the Opening Day roster.
Philadelphia has certainly tried to move him, but it's been revealed that their asking price was high and borderline laughable, evident by them asking for future superstar pitcher Mason Miller from the Athletics.
While the A's might have balked at that, other teams around the league looking for an ascending, cost controlled third baseman were still interested into the possibility of acquiring Bohm, and there seemed to be no better match than the Seattle Mariners.
Plagued by poor offense the past few years, that front office is trying to add more firepower.
Bohm would have provided that and given them stability at third base, but the Phillies weren't able to get something done with them either.
Nick Deeds of MLB Trade Rumors revealed why, writing, "Bohm stands out on this list in part because the club has already reportedly expressed interest in his services this winter. Those talks understandably seemed to fizzle out when the Phillies asked for Logan Gilbert or George Kirby in return for Bohm's services ..."
It now makes sense why nothing got worked out between the two sides.
While the Mariners are looking for offensive upgrades, they are hesitant to move any of their elite young arms.
Philadelphia was searching for another starter at the time, so it's hard to blame Dave Dombrowski and the front office for trying to get back one of Logan Gilbert or George Kirby in return.
But, this is another example of the Phillies having a high asking price in negotiations centered around Bohm, perhaps indicating they never truly wanted to trade him unless they got back a lucrative return package.