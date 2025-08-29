How Phillies Hypothetical Trade Proposal to Orioles for Adley Rutschman Could Look
The Philadelphia Phillies could have a few spots to fill in their starting lineup next year depending on how the offseason unfolds.
Two key contributors, designated hitter Kyle Schwarber and catcher J.T. Realmuto, are both set to hit free agency. It will be fascinating to see how that unfolds. Schwarber is having a career year and could receive a six-figure deal despite not impacting the game in anyway other than with his bat. Realmuto has seen his production go down at the plate in recent years, but remains a respect leader in the clubhouse and someone the pitching staff loves to work with.
There will be interest to see which, if either, are brought back for 2026 and beyond. This is a lineup that could use a little more youth, but losing both players would be a detriment to the club. There is certainly a world where only one of them is brought back.
If that player is Schwarber, the Phillies will have to go outside of the organziation to find a replacement for Realmuto. There isn’t an in-house option to replace him as the starter currently. One of their former top prospects, catcher Eduardo Tait, was part of the trade package to the Minnesota Twins to land Jhoan Duran.
Adley Rutschman Is Perfect J.T. Realmuto Replacement for Phillies
Free agency isn’t going to provide many options. Signing any of the players available at the position would be a clear downgrade from Realmuto in every facet of the game. That could lead the Phillies to checking in on the trade market, where one former All-Star is expected to be made available.
Adley Rutschman of the Baltimore Orioles is likely to be shopped this winter. After their top prospect, Samuel Basallo, was promoted and signed to an extension just days later, the writing was on the wall for the No. 1 pick in the 2019 MLB Draft. It is a situation Philadelphia should look to take advantage of.
Named one of the best landing spots for Rutschman, he is the exact kind of player the franchise would target. They did it ahead of the 2019 campaign with Realmuto, acquiring him from the Miami Marlins. Coincidentally, he was the same age at the time that the Orioles star is now, so similar framework could be used.
Phillies Have Pitching Assets To Trade to Orioles for Adley Rutschman
What would it take to complete a trade? Zachary D. Rymer of Bleacher Report has suggested a proposal the Phillies would likely accept in a heart beat. They would acquire Rutschman in exchange for three prospects: right-handed pitcher Gage Wood, right-handed pitcher Moises Chace and right-handed pitcher Jean Cabrera.
They are the Nos. 4, 8 and 11 ranked prospects in the organization. That’s a relatively steep price, including Wood, who was the team’s first-round pick this year. But it is exactly what Baltimore would probably be looking for. They need all the pitching help they can get.
Parting ways with that much depth on the mound is a risk, but Philadelphia is in a great spot on the mound. They can afford to trade away some of their pitching prospects given the current state of their rotation and bullpen. Especially if it means finding a long-term replacement for Realmuto behind the plate.
Rutschman, despite his downward trend the last season and a half, carries immense upside. If he gets close to what he produced from 2022 through the first half of 2024, this is a steal for the Phillies. His current form may not be All-Star level, but he turns only 28 years old ahead of Opening Day in 2026. It is a worthwhile bet to make that he can return to that level with a change of scenery.