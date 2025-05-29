Inside The Phillies

Dave Dombrowski Reveals Offseason Plans Regarding Phillies Star Kyle Schwarber

The Philadelphia Phillies executive gave some more comments about retaining the star slugger or not.

Brad Wakai

May 20, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Philadelphia Phillies designated hitter Kyle Schwarber (12) rounds the bases on a solo home run in the seventh inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field
May 20, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Philadelphia Phillies designated hitter Kyle Schwarber (12) rounds the bases on a solo home run in the seventh inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field / Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images
In this story:

Kyle Schwarber is back at the top of home run leaderboards this season, and that's no surprise considering what he's done since putting on a Philadelphia Phillies uniform.

Signed to a four-year, $79 million contract prior to the 2022 campaign, he trails only Aaron Judge and Shohei Ohtani when it comes to the number of long balls hit during that span, with his total coming in at 149 entering Thursday compared to Judge's 175 and Ohtani's 152.

Schwarber has been a crucial part of this Phillies lineup, and he's been an important figure in the clubhouse, two things combined that are hard to find in the game of baseball.

But while Phillies fans are watching the star slugger put up incredible numbers this season once again, there is a bit of dread knowing that he'll hit the open market when the 2025 campaign is finished, something that could result in him departing the franchise.

It's no secret that Philadelphia has a high payroll.

With tons of money shelled out to their elite roster, even the free-spending owner John Middleton was tapped out this past winter when it came to adding players, causing Dave Dombrowski to take flyers on short-term guys instead of going big-game hunting like in the past.

Knowing that, there is a scenario where the Phillies aren't able to retain Schwarber.

However, Dombrowski has repeatedly said he'd like to keep the star in Philadelphia for multiple years, and he reiterated that once again on "The Show" with Joel Sherman and Jon Heyman.

"I mean, we'd love to keep him as part of the organization for the long term, there's no doubt," Dombrowski said. "We'll see where that takes us. He's putting up big numbers and I'm sure there'll be a lot of other clubs that are interested in him too, but we'd love to keep him as part of the organization and hope that it happens."

Based on that, it seems clear the Phillies will put something on the table for Schwarber that would lock him up with a long-term contract.

Only time will tell if something will get done or not.

Schwarber reportedly turned down an extension offer previously, so despite him saying he wants to remain with the organization, too, he still wants to be paid a fair price.

Still, this is a good sign.

Hopefully Philadelphia can get something worked out with their slugger, because he is an important part of the equation when it comes to affecting winning, both on and off the field.

More From Phillies On SI

feed

Published
Brad Wakai
BRAD WAKAI

Brad Wakai graduated from Penn State University with a degree in Journalism. While an undergrad, he did work at the student radio station covering different Penn State athletic programs like football, basketball, volleyball, soccer and other sports. Brad currently is the Lead Contributor for Nittany Lions Wire of Gannett Media where he continues to cover Penn State athletics. He is also a contributor at FanSided, writing about the Philadelphia 76ers for The Sixers Sense. Brad is the host of the sports podcast I Said What I Said, discussing topics across the NFL, College Football, the NBA and other sports. You can follow him on Twitter: @bwakai

Home/News