Dave Dombrowski Reveals Offseason Plans Regarding Phillies Star Kyle Schwarber
Kyle Schwarber is back at the top of home run leaderboards this season, and that's no surprise considering what he's done since putting on a Philadelphia Phillies uniform.
Signed to a four-year, $79 million contract prior to the 2022 campaign, he trails only Aaron Judge and Shohei Ohtani when it comes to the number of long balls hit during that span, with his total coming in at 149 entering Thursday compared to Judge's 175 and Ohtani's 152.
Schwarber has been a crucial part of this Phillies lineup, and he's been an important figure in the clubhouse, two things combined that are hard to find in the game of baseball.
But while Phillies fans are watching the star slugger put up incredible numbers this season once again, there is a bit of dread knowing that he'll hit the open market when the 2025 campaign is finished, something that could result in him departing the franchise.
It's no secret that Philadelphia has a high payroll.
With tons of money shelled out to their elite roster, even the free-spending owner John Middleton was tapped out this past winter when it came to adding players, causing Dave Dombrowski to take flyers on short-term guys instead of going big-game hunting like in the past.
Knowing that, there is a scenario where the Phillies aren't able to retain Schwarber.
However, Dombrowski has repeatedly said he'd like to keep the star in Philadelphia for multiple years, and he reiterated that once again on "The Show" with Joel Sherman and Jon Heyman.
"I mean, we'd love to keep him as part of the organization for the long term, there's no doubt," Dombrowski said. "We'll see where that takes us. He's putting up big numbers and I'm sure there'll be a lot of other clubs that are interested in him too, but we'd love to keep him as part of the organization and hope that it happens."
Based on that, it seems clear the Phillies will put something on the table for Schwarber that would lock him up with a long-term contract.
Only time will tell if something will get done or not.
Schwarber reportedly turned down an extension offer previously, so despite him saying he wants to remain with the organization, too, he still wants to be paid a fair price.
Still, this is a good sign.
Hopefully Philadelphia can get something worked out with their slugger, because he is an important part of the equation when it comes to affecting winning, both on and off the field.