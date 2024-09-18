How to Watch Philadelphia Phillies and Brewers Wednesday, Channel, Stream, and Lineups
The Philadelphia Phillies enter Wednesday with a 91-60 record and a chance to clinch their third consecutive playoff appearance with a win over the Milwaukee Brewers.
The current series is tied at one game a piece, but with the Phillies win in last night's game, they now own the tie-breaker over the Brewers should it become necessary.
In Wednesday's game, Philadelphia will turn to veteran Aaron Nola (12-8, 3.62 ERA).
In his last start, Nola allowed six earned runs on six hits and two walks while striking out seven in 4 1/3 innings and succumbing to his eighth loss of the season.
Sepetmber has been a rough month for the veteran throughout his career.
In 47 September starts, Nola carries a 4.55 ERA across 265 1/3 innings with 337 strikeouts, a 1.270 WHIP, and an 11-19 record.
The 4.55 ERA and 1.270 WHIP are the worst marks of any one month for his career in those metrics while his 337 strikeouts are the most for any one month.
Here is how the Phillies will line up on Wednesday:
1.) DH Kyle Schwarber
2.) SS Trea Turner
3.) 1B Bryce Harper
4.) RF Nick Castellanos
5.) 3B Alec Bohm
6.) 2B Bryson Stott
7.) LF Brandon Marsh
8.) CF Johan Rojas
9.) C Garrett Stubbs
SP Aaron Nola
Milwaukee will counter with a veteran of their own in Freddy Peralta (11-8, 3.75 ERA).
In his last start, Peralta allowed one earned run on six hits and four walks while striking out five in five innings and picking up his 11th win of the season.
Peralta has been a pivotal piece of the the Brewers' rotation down the stretch.
Over his last seven starts, the veteran has pitched to a 2.84 ERA across 38 innings with a 1.32 WHIP, 29 strikeouts, and a 4-2 record in those starts.
Here is how Milwaukee will line up on Wednesday:
1.) 2B Brice Turang
2.) LF Jackson Chourio
3.) C William Contreras
4.) CF Garrett Mitchell
5.) SS Willy Adames
6.) DH Jake Bauers
7.) 1B Rhys Hoskins
8.) RF Sal Frelick
9.) 3B Joey Ortiz
SP Freddy Peralta
The first pitch for Wednesday's game is scheduled for 7:40 PM EST.
The game will be broadcast nationally on MLB Network (out-of-market only) as well as on NBC Sports Philadelphia and Bally Sports Wisconsin.
Phillies fans can listen to the game on 94 WIP or WTTM 1680.
You can also watch it on fuboTV with a free trial by signing up here!