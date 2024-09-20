How to Watch Philadelphia Phillies and Mets Friday, Channel, Stream, and Lineups
The Philadelphia Phillies still find themselves one win away from clinching their third consecutive playoff appearance.
After dropping game one of their four-game weekend series against the New York Mets, the Phillies look to end their two-game losing streak and finally punch their ticket to October.
Philadelphia will turn to lefty Cristopher Sanchez (10-9, 3.24 ERA) on Friday.
In his last start, Sanchez allowed one earned run on six hits and one walk while striking out seven in seven innings against the Mets.
Last week marked his second start against New York this season, and he has combined to allow four earned runs on 13 hits and four walks while striking out 12 in 12 2/3 innings.
While Friday's start will come at Citi Field, Sanchez has been a much better pitcher this year at Citizens Bank Park.
In 16 home starts, the lefty carries a 2.05 ERA across 105 1/3 innings with a 0.96 WHIP and 95 strikeouts.
In 13 road starts, however, Sanchez carries a 5.13 ERA across 66 2/3 innings with a 1.67 WHIP and 47 strikeouts.
The Phillies will need something closer to home field Sanchez to stay in the game today.
Here is how Philadelphia will line up on Friday:
1.) DH Kyle Schwarber
2.) SS Trea Turner
3.) 1B Bryce Harper
4.) 3B Alec Bohm
5.) RF Nick Castellanos
6.) C J.T. Realmuto
7.) 2B Edmundo Sosa
8.) LF Weston Wilson
9.) CF Johan Rojas
SP Cristopher Sanchez
The Mets will turn to a lefty of their own in David Peterson (9-2, 2.85 ERA) whose start Friday will be his 100th career Major League game.
In his last start, Peterson allowed one earned run on four hits and one walk while striking out six in 7 2/3 innings against the Phillies.
Friday will be just his second start against Philadelphia this season.
Peterson has been outstanding for New York of late, pitching to a 2.17 ERA across 45 2/3 innings in his last seven starts with a 1.14 WHIP and 37 strikeouts.
Here is how the Mets will line up on Friday:
1.) 2B Jose Iglesias
2.) RF Starling Marte
3.) 3B Mark Vientos
4.) 1B Pete Alonso
5.) LF Brandon Nimmo
6.) DH J.D. Martinez
7.) C Luis Torrens
8.) CF Harrison Bader
9.) SS Luisangel Acuna
SP David Peterson
The first pitch for Friday's game is scheduled for 7:10 PM EST.
The game will be broadcast nationally on Apple TV+.
Phillies fans can listen to the game on 94 WIP or WTTM 1680.
You can also watch it on fuboTV with a free trial by signing up here!