How to Watch Philadelphia Phillies and Nationals Sunday, Channel, Stream, and Lineups
The Philadelphia Phillies have one game remaining in the regular season and it will come against the Washington Nationals.
Having dropped the first two games of this three-game weekend series, the Phillies will look to bounce back on Sunday and head into the postseason on a high note.
On the mound for Philadelphia will be veteran righty Aaron Nola (13-8, 3.52 ERA).
In his last start, Nola allowed two earned runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out seven in six innings and picked up his 13th win of the season.
Nola's September struggles have continued this season as the veteran has pitched to a 4.82 ERA across five starts this month with a 1.32 WHIP and 37 strikeouts in 28 innings.
The righty has still put up another solid campaign and sits just 5 2/3 innings away from his fourth career 200-inning season.
Sunday will mark the fourth time that Nola has faced the Nationals this season.
In his first three, he combined to allow two earned runs on 11 hits and 9 walks while striking out 13 in 19 1/3 innings.
The Phillies are hoping for another strong outing from the veteran to lead them into the postseason.
Here is how Philadelphia will line up on Sunday:
1.) DH Kyle Schwarber
2.) SS Trea Turner
3.) RF Nick Castellanos
4.) 2B Bryson Stott
5.) 1B Alec Bohm
6.) CF Brandon Marsh
7.) LF Kody Clemens
8.) 3B Edmundo Sosa
9.) C Garrett Stubbs
SP Aaron Nola
Washington will counter with a righty of their own in Jake Irvin (10-13, 4.22 ERA).
In his last start, Irvin allowed five earned runs on four hits and four walks while striking out three in four innings and picked up his 13th loss of the year.
The Phillies have faced Irvin three times this season, and have hit him well.
In those three contests, Philadelphia has combined to hit .269/.319/.522 with four home runs in 72 plate appearances.
Here is how the Nationals will line up on Sunday:
1.) 2B Luis Garcia Jr.
2.) LF James Wood
3.) DH Juan Yepez
4.) 3B Jose Tena
5.) RF Dylan Crews
6.) 1B Joey Gallo
7.) C Drew Millas
8.) CF Jacob Young
9.) SS Nasim Nunez
SP Jake Irvin
The first pitch for Sunday's game is scheduled for 3:05 PM EST.
The game will be broadcast on NBC Sports Philadelphia and MASN.
Phillies fans can listen to the game on 1210 WPHT or WTTM 1680.
