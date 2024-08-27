How to Watch, Stream Philadelphia Phillies vs. Houston Astros on Tuesday
The Philadelphia Phillies are fresh off of an electrifying walk-off win over the Houston Astros on Monday night. In the bottom of the 10th inning, star first baseman Bryce Harper delivered the game-winning hit.
With last night's walk-off win, the team improved to 77-54 on the season.
Coming into tonight's game, the Phillies will be looking to extend their winning streak to four games. They have started looking like the dominant team from earlier this season that was a clear-cut World Series contender.
Philadelphia is loaded with talent in its lineup and rotation. There is no reason that the team shouldn't be winning games at a high level.
As for the Astros, they are in the middle of the playoff hunt as well. They lead the AL West division by 3.5 games and hold a 70-61 record.
All of that being said, let's take a look at how fans can make sure to watch the game tonight and a brief look at the matchup.
How to Watch Phillies vs. Astros
Game Date: Tuesday, August 27th
Game Time: 6:40 p.m. ET
Where: Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Television: SCHN
Live Stream: You can also live stream tonight's game on fubo.tv
About Today's Game
Both of these teams have the talent to compete for a championship this season. They are a very equal matchup, as can be seen from last night's 3-2 thriller.
For the Phillies, veteran starting pitcher Aaron Nola will get the nod on the mound. He has gone 11-6 this season to go along with a 3.45 ERA, a 1.18 WHIP, a 3.6 K/BB ratio, and 159.1 innings pitched in 26 starts.
Houston, on the other hand, will be starting veteran star Justin Verlander. He has struggled with injury issues this season, but has started in 11 games. Verlander has compiled a 3-3 record to go along with a 3.92 ERA, a 1.19 WHIP, a 3.2 K/BB ratio, and 62.0 innings pitched.
Both pitchers are more than capable of shutting down an opposing lineup. It will be interesting to see which offense comes out on top.