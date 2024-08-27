Inside The Phillies

How to Watch, Stream Philadelphia Phillies vs. Houston Astros on Tuesday

The Philadelphia Phillies will take on the Houston Astros tonight. Here's how you can make sure to watch the game.

Evan Massey

Aug 25, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Philadelphia Phillies designated hitter Kyle Schwarber (12) celebrates in the dugout after scoring a run in the eighth inning against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium.
Aug 25, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Philadelphia Phillies designated hitter Kyle Schwarber (12) celebrates in the dugout after scoring a run in the eighth inning against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium. / Peter Aiken-USA TODAY Sports
The Philadelphia Phillies are fresh off of an electrifying walk-off win over the Houston Astros on Monday night. In the bottom of the 10th inning, star first baseman Bryce Harper delivered the game-winning hit.

With last night's walk-off win, the team improved to 77-54 on the season.

Coming into tonight's game, the Phillies will be looking to extend their winning streak to four games. They have started looking like the dominant team from earlier this season that was a clear-cut World Series contender.

Philadelphia is loaded with talent in its lineup and rotation. There is no reason that the team shouldn't be winning games at a high level.

As for the Astros, they are in the middle of the playoff hunt as well. They lead the AL West division by 3.5 games and hold a 70-61 record.

All of that being said, let's take a look at how fans can make sure to watch the game tonight and a brief look at the matchup.

How to Watch Phillies vs. Astros

Game Date: Tuesday, August 27th

Game Time: 6:40 p.m. ET

Where: Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Television: SCHN

Live Stream: You can also live stream tonight's game on fubo.tv

About Today's Game

Both of these teams have the talent to compete for a championship this season. They are a very equal matchup, as can be seen from last night's 3-2 thriller.

For the Phillies, veteran starting pitcher Aaron Nola will get the nod on the mound. He has gone 11-6 this season to go along with a 3.45 ERA, a 1.18 WHIP, a 3.6 K/BB ratio, and 159.1 innings pitched in 26 starts.

Houston, on the other hand, will be starting veteran star Justin Verlander. He has struggled with injury issues this season, but has started in 11 games. Verlander has compiled a 3-3 record to go along with a 3.92 ERA, a 1.19 WHIP, a 3.2 K/BB ratio, and 62.0 innings pitched.

Both pitchers are more than capable of shutting down an opposing lineup. It will be interesting to see which offense comes out on top.

