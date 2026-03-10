Massive Stakes for Aaron Nola's Third Start of 2026

While Cristopher Sanchez started for heavily favored Dominican Republic against Nicaragua on Friday and Taijuan Walker delivered a scoreless outing for Mexico against an overmatched Brazil team on Sunday, the stakes will be raised for Aaron Nola in his World Baseball Classic debut.

Nola said before leaving Phillies camp that he expected to start for Team Italy on March 11 against Mexico. That game on Wednesday is looking like a must-win for both countries.

If Team USA defeats Italy on Tuesday night as it is expected to do, the Americans will be 4-0 with Mexico and Italy each 2-1. It would create a do-or-die matchup between Mexico and Italy on Wednesday night.

Italy was clearly saving its best, Nola, for last. There were Phillies ties all throughout Francisco Cervelli's rotation, as former Phils farmhand Sam Aldegheri (traded for Carlos Estevez) started Game 1 and Michael Lorenzen is set to face the U.S. in Game 3.

Nola's spring

Nola's most recent outing was March 4 for the Phillies against Team Canada in a WBC warm-up game. He threw 37 pitches that afternoon, striking out four and allowing one baserunner over three scoreless innings. Most impressively and most importantly, his fastball maxed out at 93.9 mph, a velocity he didn't reach last season until May 3.

Nola has talked this spring about showing up to camp sharper after long-tossing during the offseason. He'd stayed away from it in the past because of hefty annual workloads but that wasn't a factor after he missed half of 2025 with ankle and rib injuries.

Exactly a week will have passed since Nola's last start. The limit in pool play is 65 pitches, so it is unlikely he goes beyond four innings. That limit rises to 80 in the quarterfinals and 95 in the semifinals and finals.

WBC quarterfinals

Whichever team advances between Italy and Mexico will have a Phillies starting pitcher play a key role. Walker and Javier Assad are the top two arms for Mexico.

If the U.S. beats Italy on Tuesday, it will clinch the top spot in Pool B. Team USA would then face the runner-up of Pool A in the quarterfinals. That will be either Cuba or Canada.

Under that scenario, Italy or Mexico would advance as the runner-up in Pool B and face the winner of Pool A, likely Puerto Rico.

Another Phillie has already been a major contributor for Team Italy: 2024 first-round outfielder and No. 7 prospect Dante Nori. The 21-year-old hit ninth in Italy's first game and was the only player in the lineup without major-league experience, but he stole the show with a multi-homer game.

Nori was then moved all the way up to the leadoff spot in Game 2 and had another multi-hit night against Great Britain. Through two games, Nori has reached base in seven of nine plate appearances, going 5-for-7 with a double, two home runs and two walks.

The Phillies have Bryce Harper, Kyle Schwarber and Brad Keller with the USA, Sanchez with the Dominican Republic, Nola and Nori with Italy and Walker with Mexico. Panama and Israel have been eliminated, meaning Edmundo Sosa, Garrett Stubbs and Max Lazar will return to Clearwater in the next few days.