How Would Philadelphia Phillies Trade Package for Houston Astros Kyle Tucker Look?
The Philadelphia Phillies are a team many people expect to make some kind of splash at the Winter Meetings this year.
They were able to improve their regular season win total for the sixth straight 162-game campaign, but fell woefully short of expectations in the playoffs when they earned a bye into the NLDS and were eliminated by the New York Mets in four games.
Looking to avoid another early exit, something has to be done with the roster since they have already seen their biggest competition make huge additions.
The Mets signed Juan Soto to the largest contract in sports history. The defending champion Los Angeles Dodgers bolstered their starting rotation by signing Blake Snell.
Sooner rather than later, the Phillies will have to make a splash to match those moves, whether it is free agency or via trade.
If they go the trade route, one player they should aggressively pursue is Kyle Tucker of the Houston Astros.
His name has come up in trade rumors at the Winter Meetings, as no one is off-limits on their roster when it comes to trade talks. The Astros will always answer, but that doesn’t necessarily mean a deal will get done.
Philadelphia would likely have to blow away Houston with an offer since they have plans on contending in 2025 as well.
That could change, but it certainly wouldn’t hurt to make those kinds of offers.
What could a deal for Tucker look like?
David Schoenfield of ESPN shared some ideas of pieces that could be on the move in a blockbuster trade.
“If Bregman signs elsewhere as a free agent (maybe even with the Phillies!), Bohm could be a player going back to Houston with outfield prospect Justin Crawford, the player the Astros would most likely demand be included in the deal.”
The MLB writer also mentions Nick Castellanos, who would have to have his contract paid down by the Phillies, Brandon Marsh and Johan Rojas as other pieces that the Astros could be interested in.
It makes sense that established MLB players are being thrown around in trade ideas.
Ken Rosenthal and Chandler Rome of The Athletic also shared some of the discussions the Chicago Cubs are having for the slugging outfielder.
Right fielder Seiya Suzuki and third baseman Isaac Parades have been discussed, along with third base prospect Cam Smith, the team's first-round pick in the 2024 MLB draft.
It signals that Houston wants to remain competitive in 2025 even if they move on from Tucker, while also having options in case Alex Bregman leaves in free agency.
The Astros are making sure all of their bases are covered and they have contingency plans in place.
Tucker has already proven in his career that he can play at an MVP level when he finished fifth in the voting in 2023. He was producing at an even higher clip in 2024, but injuries limited him to only 78 games.
Adding a player of that caliber to the outfield mix would greatly improve the team’s offense.
Navigating a lineup that includes Kyle Schwarber, Trea Turner and Bryce Harper was already tough enough, but adding the slugging Tucker into the mix would make things even more difficult for opposing pitching staffs.
That type of move is what it will take for Philadelphia to keep pace with the other contenders who have already thrown around some big money before and during Winter Meetings to build their own championship rosters in 2025 and beyond.