Improved Health and Repertoire Has New Phillies Pitcher Performing Like All-Star
The Philadelphia Phillies knew they were taking a bit of a risk when they acquired Jesus Luzardo from the Miami Marlins in an offseason trade.
His track record was spotty at times, in large part because of his inability to stay healthy and on the mound. Only once in his career -- the 2023 season -- has he made more than 18 starts in a single campaign.
It is no coincidence that was also the most productive year of his career, since Luzardo possesses the talent to be a front end starter.
Knowing that, it was a worthwhile risk for the Phillies to take, especially since they were only counting on him to be their No. 5 starter. There was no pressure on him to anchor the staff as the ace, which was his task at times with the Marlins.
He could be a complementary piece behind Zack Wheeler, Aaron Nola, Cristopher Sanchez and Ranger Suarez.
But, that has not been the case at all.
Instead, Luzardo is starting to realize his immense potential and is performing at and above the highest levels he showed in 2022 and 2023.
After dealing with a stress reaction in his back in 2024, which limited him to 12 starts and 66.2 ineffective innings, he is producing like a star thus far in 2025.
It has never been a question of talent with the southpaw; he was a top 10 prospect in baseball before making his Big League debut. The Athletics and Miami certainly wish he would have figured it out with them, but he seems to be putting it all together in Philadelphia this year.
Through his first three starts, Luzardo has thrown 18 innings with an MLB-high 25 strikeouts. He has allowed only 13 hits and five walks, resulting in only three earned runs being charged against him.
His ERA+ is an eye-popping 264. The 1.75 FIP indicates that there is not much luck involved in this performance; he is just dominating opponents out of the gate.
Throwing the ball with as much velocity as ever, this is the best version of Luzardo that has ever taken the mound.
The Phillies certainly love that, as he deepens what was already arguably the best starting rotation in baseball.