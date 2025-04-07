Phillies Have Aided Pitcher on Improving, Expanding Impressive Repertoire
The Philadelphia Phillies knew there was some risk when they pulled the trigger on a trade with the Miami Marlins this offseason.
In search of an upgrade for their starting rotation, the team made a deal to acquire Jesus Luzardo from their National League East rivals.
There is no denying the talent that the lefty possesses. It was on full display in 2022 and 2023 when he made 50 starts, throwing 279 innings, allowing 231 hits and 90 walks that resulted in 119 total runs and 108 earned, to go along with 328 strikeouts.
A 6.7 WAR was recorded as well, as he was one of the most dominant starting pitchers in baseball.
What has kept him from consistently being at that level is health.
Luzardo has made more than 18 starts in a single campaign only one in his career. That was in 2023, which was also the best season out of his six in the Major Leagues.
Thus far in his Phillies tenure, which has included two starts, he has regained the form he showed that year. According to Eno Sarris of The Athletic (subscription required), his velocity is up to an average of 96.9 mph, an increase from 95.2 mph in 2024.
Throwing the ball harder will certainly make it more difficult for opposing hitters to have success against him. But it takes more than just high velocity to find success in the Big Leagues, as hitters can handle triple-digit heat nowadays.
That is what makes the work the Phillies coaching staff has done with him all the more important. It isn’t just an increase in fastball velocity that Luzardo is showing in the early going; his repertoire has been refined and even expanded to include new offerings.
“...along with the fact that they helped him add a sweeper, increase the drop on his changeup and sinker by more than three inches each, and even out his pitch mix — means that he’s probably in line for another one of the best seasons of his short career,” Sarris wrote.
Adding another breaking pitch to his arsenal makes him even more dangerous in certain counts and situations. It is another weapon opponents have to worry about him mixing in to help keep them off balance.
Increasing the drop on his changeup and sinker provides a more well-rounded arsenal for him to work with that will also keep hitters guessing.
All the work is paying dividends in the early going, as Luzardo has looked as dominant as ever in his first two starts against the Washington Nationals and Los Angeles Dodgers.
Against the defending World Series champions, he fired seven shutout innings, allowing only two hits and two walks to go along with eight strikeouts.
That piggybacked a strong debut when he struck out 11 across five innings, allowing five hits and two walks that resulted in two earned runs being charged against him.
If he can remain healthy and consistently perform near the level he has shown out of the gate, Philadelphia is going to be able to go toe-to-toe with every team in the sport.