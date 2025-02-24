Inclement Weather Cancels Philadelphia Phillies Spring Training Game Against Pirates
Spring training contests are underway for the Philadelphia Phillies, and while the results during this exhibition period don't matter, it's always nice to win games instead of coming away with a loss.
They won't have that opportunity on Monday.
Due to inclement weather, the matchup between the Phillies and Pittsburgh Pirates has been canceled as announced by the team's social media account.
This was shaping up to be a star-studded affair, with Philadelphia having what's projected to be their Opening Day lineup penciled in with the exception of Oscar Mercado getting the start in center field instead of Brandon Marsh or Johan Rojas.
The expectation was they would get their first look at phenom Paul Skenes on the Pirates' side, but that battle will have to wait for another day.
As stated in that post, fans can exchange the tickets for this canceled game.
The Phillies were hoping to get into the win column for the first time this spring. They've lost both their games to date, getting beat on a walk-off single against the Detroit Tigers in the opener and getting smashed by the Baltimore Orioles on Sunday.
Philadelphia is scheduled to hit the road in Florida for back-to-back games against the Tampa Bay Rays and Toronto Blue Jays on Feb. 25 and 26 before returning to Clearwater for contests against the New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox.
How Rob Thomson puts together his lineup card going forward will be notable, especially after Weston Wilson went down with a long-term oblique injury that opens up the competition for the final bench spot.