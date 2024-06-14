Injured Philadelphia Phillies Slugger Shines In First Rehab Game
Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Brandon Marsh had a terrific outing in his first injury rehab game with Double-A Reading on Thursday night.
Marsh, who has been on the 10-day injured list since June 2 with a mild hamstring strain, was the designated hitter and batted second for the Fighting Phils.
He ended up 3-for-5 with a run scored and two strikeouts against the Portland Sea Dogs. He singled in the first inning and again in the third inning. Marsh then struck out in the fourth and the sixth innings before he singled for the third time in the eighth inning.
He will play center field for the Fighting Phils on Friday, either for seven or nine innings, and then the Phillies will re-evaluate him. It’s possible that Marsh could join the Phillies sometime this weekend when they’re in Baltimore to face the Orioles.
Marsh told reporters before the game that he felt 100%.
"In the most humble way, I feel ready. I feel confident," Marsh said to CBS News. "Whatever happens tonight, happens. Just looking to get through nine innings safely."
Philadelphia may have dodged a bit of a bullet with Marsh, as the initial thought was that his hamstring injury was more serious than it became. He began ramping up last weekend, as he stayed behind while the rest of the team was in London for the series with the New York Mets. Marsh worked out with the Triple-A Lehigh Iron Pigs.
At the time of the injury Marsh was slashing .265/.344/.426/.770 with six home runs and 26 RBI.
The Phillies don’t have to rush Marsh back, as his replacement, David Dahl, has played well since he was called up. In his first 15 at-bats since the call-up he was batting .333.
Marsh was the return for prized Philadelphia catching prospect Logan O’Hoppe when the Phillies traded O’Hoppe to the Los Angeles Angels at the 2022 trade deadline. Marsh helped Philadelphia reach the 2022 World Series. Last season he took the starting center field job and helped the Phillies reach the National League Championship Series.
Philadelphia has kept on winning this season as they have the best record in the National League going into the Orioles series on Friday.