Inside Predicts Phillies to Pursue Cubs Superstar Outfielder in Free Agency
With the Philadelphia Phillies playing some excellent baseball of late, they have taken over first place in the National League East and looking toward pushing onward.
The Phillies have some extremely high expectations this year after a disappointing early exit from the playoffs last campaign. This is a franchise that has been close, but yet to get over the hump the last several seasons.
Now, the window of opportunity is still there for Philadelphia, but the core of the team is getting a bit older and they have some key players that are free agents at the end of the year.
While they can certainly be a contender with this group, the franchise will likely be thinking about the future as well this winter, and trying to make some improvements and get a bit younger.
Who Might the Philadelphia Phillies Pursue This Winter?
Jim Bowden of The Athletic (subscription required) recently wrote about the Phillies potentially being in play for Chicago Cubs star Kyle Tucker in free agency.
“Tucker is expected to land a nine-figure contract that starts with a 6. Several big-market teams, including the Cubs, Phillies, Yankees, and Dodgers, should be in play for him.”
Outfield is a pressing need for Philadelphia right now, and that likely won’t change heading into the offseason.
For the Phillies, aside from Nick Castellanos, they aren’t getting much offensively from either Brandon Marsh or Max Kepler in center field and left field. While adding some help on the trade market makes sense, that likely won’t provide them with their long-term answer.
After an offseason in which Philadelphia didn’t make a major splash in free agency, perhaps that is coming this coming winter.
Tucker is going to be one of the most after free agents if he hits the open market, and for good reason.
The three-time All-Star is off to a great start in 2025, performing like an NL MVP candidate.
So far, he has slashed .278/.387/.552 with 12 home runs, 35 RBI, and 14 stolen bases. That type of production would instantly help improve the offensive production from the outfield, making him a strong fit for the Phillies.
However, the price tag for Tucker isn’t going to be cheap. Recent stars Juan Soto and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. recently signed mega deals worth $500 million and more.
Even though Tucker is a couple of years older than them, he is going to be in that range.
With some big contracts coming off the books after the campaign, it is certainly possible that the Phillies look to make a major splash and sign the superstar outfielder.