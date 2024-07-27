Insider Says Phillies Are Likely Done Targeting Outfielders After Landing All-Star
For months, it was rumored the Philadelphia Phillies were going to be heavily monitoring the outfield market as they wanted to bring in another option who would provide consistent at-bats and be a legitimate threat against left-handed pitching.
Plenty of names were thrown out there with multiple blockbuster deals being put together that would land the Phillies another high-profile player to go with their already stacked lineup.
However, Dave Dombrowski didn't go in that direction.
On Friday, he decided to add 2023 All-Star Austin Hays as their outfield addition, a player he says has been on their radar for a while and someone they have tried to acquire for the past two years.
While he's certainly a solid player with a career OPS+ and wRC+ of 107, he didn't quite fit the billing many fans were hoping they would land.
There's been some speculation, and perhaps hope, that Philadelphia would be looking for additional options to bring in alongside Hays, but that doesn't seem to be the case.
According to Matt Gelb of The Athletic, their "focus now turns to the bullpen."
At this point in time, that certainly seems like something they need to address. Jose Alvarado, Orion Kerkering and Gregory Soto have begun to struggle during their latest outings. Losing Seranthony Dominguez in the Hays deal also means they have another hole to fill, in addition to the reliever they were already targeting.
Still, many fans are wondering if the newest outfield addition will be enough.
On paper it makes sense.
Brandon Marsh struggles mightily against left-handed hitting, so having Hays in the mix for those platoon splits would limit that weakness. Nick Castellanos is also starting to heat up, something that is a great sign for the Phillies going forward.
But, the concerns still are present.
Johan Rojas hasn't taken the next step in his offensive career that many had hoped, Castellanos can go cold at any time, and Hays isn't the type of player who strikes fear into pitchers around the league like some of the potential blockbuster candidates would have.
Dombrowski clearly feels that Hays will bring enough to this lineup to provide a boost alongside the superstars already littered throughout the order.
Spending prospect capital to bring in high-leverage backend arms instead of a star slugger is something that should help them in the playoffs as they attempt to win their first World Series since 2008.