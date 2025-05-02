Is Philadelphia Phillies Former MVP Worthy of Making All-MLB Team?
The Philadelphia Phillies have had an inconsistent start to the 2025 MLB regular season, playing some streaky baseball.
They have already had four winning and losing streaks of at least three games, failing to find much consistency over the first month of the campaign. It has led to them having a 17-14 record after losing their first game of May to the Washington Nationals.
Some of that streakiness can be attributed to the lack of success from some expected contributors in the lineup.
The Phillies' offense has been right about average for the most part with a 99 OPS+. Designated hitter Kyle Schwarber and utility man Edmundo Sosa have been leading the way with 154 and 134, respectively.
Third on the team is first baseman Bryce Harper with 119, who has yet to really find his stride at the plate.
He has a slash line of .235/.367/.417 with five home runs, six doubles and 16 RBI, which rank second, third and second on the team. A very encouraging sign for him in the early going has been his stealing six bases, showing that he is healthy and his legs are feeling good.
Harper’s patience and strikezone recognition have been excellent, with a strikeout rate of 18.7%, which would tie for the second lowest in a single season in his career. His 17.3% walk rate is also elite.
Despite some of his counting stats being a little bit underwhelming, he has still received some consideration in the early balloting for All-MLB Teams.
Over at MLB.com, Jason Foster shared predictions made by a panel that voted on the standout performers.
Harper didn’t make the First or Second Team; those spots were held by Pete Alonso of the New York Mets and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. of the Toronto Blue Jays. But he did receive some votes and will be right in the mix throughout the year.
His Baseball Savant page still has plenty of important metrics above the league average, meaning he should continue producing at an impressive clip for Philadelphia.
With a little positive regression on batting average on balls in play, which is a slightly below average .262 currently, his slash line will start to rise closer to the numbers he is accustomed to putting up.
Harper is still swinging the bat hard, which normally leads to positive results. His expected numbers are better than what his stat line currently shows, as a turnaround will occur sooner rather than later.