Is Young Phillies Infielder Poised To Become an All-Star After Hot Start?
The Philadelphia Phillies entered the 2025 MLB regular season with expectations to be one of the best teams in baseball. So far, they have lived up to the hype.
They are 5-1 through their first two series of the season after taking two of three from the Washington Nationals on the road and sweeping the Colorado Rockies at home.
The Phillies will now face a tough test, as they are set to host the defending World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers, who have yet to lose this season at 8-0.
Runs could be tough to come by against the Dodgers' star-studded pitching staff, so they'll need their lineup to stay hot.
One of the players who's been key to Philadelphia's dominant start is second baseman Bryson Stott, who is shaking off his disappointing 2024 campaign.
After breaking out in 2023 with a .280/.329/.419 batting line, 15 home runs, 31 stolen bases and 4.3 WAR, he looked like a future star. However, he regressed last year while dealing with nerve damage in his elbow that sapped his production, slipping to .245/.315/.356 with 11 homers, 32 steals and 2.5 WAR.
Fortunately, that issue looks to be behind him now based on his hot start. He's slashing .278/.381/.556 with three extra-base hits, one steal and a 164 OPS+, looking more like the player he was in 2023.
If he keeps it up and stays healthy, the 27-year-old has a strong chance to make his first All-Star team this year. The key for him will be maintaining consistency at the plate while continuing to provide strong speed and power numbers.
If he does that and plays good defense as well, he has a chance to represent the Phillies at this year's Midsummer Classic alongside some of his more famous veteran teammates.