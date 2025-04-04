Inside The Phillies

Is Young Phillies Infielder Poised To Become an All-Star After Hot Start?

A Philadelphia Phillies young infielder with All-Star potential has been a key contributor to the team's hot start.

Kenneth Teape

Feb 26, 2025; Dunedin, Florida, USA; Philadelphia Phillies second base Bryson Stott (5) hits an rbi single against the Toronto Blue Jays in the sixth inning during spring training at TD Ballpark.
Feb 26, 2025; Dunedin, Florida, USA; Philadelphia Phillies second base Bryson Stott (5) hits an rbi single against the Toronto Blue Jays in the sixth inning during spring training at TD Ballpark. / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Philadelphia Phillies entered the 2025 MLB regular season with expectations to be one of the best teams in baseball. So far, they have lived up to the hype.

They are 5-1 through their first two series of the season after taking two of three from the Washington Nationals on the road and sweeping the Colorado Rockies at home.

The Phillies will now face a tough test, as they are set to host the defending World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers, who have yet to lose this season at 8-0.

Runs could be tough to come by against the Dodgers' star-studded pitching staff, so they'll need their lineup to stay hot.

One of the players who's been key to Philadelphia's dominant start is second baseman Bryson Stott, who is shaking off his disappointing 2024 campaign.

After breaking out in 2023 with a .280/.329/.419 batting line, 15 home runs, 31 stolen bases and 4.3 WAR, he looked like a future star. However, he regressed last year while dealing with nerve damage in his elbow that sapped his production, slipping to .245/.315/.356 with 11 homers, 32 steals and 2.5 WAR.

Fortunately, that issue looks to be behind him now based on his hot start. He's slashing .278/.381/.556 with three extra-base hits, one steal and a 164 OPS+, looking more like the player he was in 2023.

If he keeps it up and stays healthy, the 27-year-old has a strong chance to make his first All-Star team this year. The key for him will be maintaining consistency at the plate while continuing to provide strong speed and power numbers.

If he does that and plays good defense as well, he has a chance to represent the Phillies at this year's Midsummer Classic alongside some of his more famous veteran teammates.

Recommended Articles

feed

Published
Kenneth Teape
KENNETH TEAPE

Kenneth Teape is an alumnus of SUNY Old Westbury and graduated in 2013 with an Honors Degree in Media Communications with a focus on print journalism. During his time at Old Westbury, he worked for the school newspaper and several online publications, such as Knicks Now, the official website of the New York Knicks, and a self-made website with fellow students, Gotham City Sports News. Kenneth has also been a site expert at Empire Writes Back, Musket Fire, and Lake Show Life within the FanSided Network. He was a contributor to HoopsHabit, with work featured on Bleacher Report and Yardbarker. In addition to his work here, he is a reporter for both NBA Analysis Network and NFL Analysis Network, as well as a writer and editor for Packers Coverage. You can follow him on X, formerly Twitter, @teapester725, or reach him via email at teapester725@gmail.com.

Home/News