It's Time Phillies Make Taijuan Walker's Bullpen Role Permanent
The Philadelphia Phillies were going to use Taijuan Walker as a reliever this year.
That was the plan coming into the season following a winter workout program that was aimed at getting the veteran's velocity back following a drastic dip in 2024 that was the root of his problems.
However, that changed when Ranger Suarez had to begin the year on the injured list.
With expectations low, Walker performed well, posting a 2.54 ERA across his six starts that reminded people why he was a sought after free agent ahead of the 2023 campaign.
But when Suarez returned from the IL, the Phillies went back to their original preseason plan and converted Walker into a reliever.
During his two outings coming out of the bullpen, he gave Philadelphia more than they could have imagined, with him striking out seven batters in three innings during his first appearance where he gave up just one hit. His second outing resulted in two runs allowed in three innings, but that stretch was the most encouraging version of himself he had been since his first year with the team.
But things changed once again when Aaron Nola was placed on the injured list.
Walker was moved back into the starting rotation, and the runs have followed him.
In two starts since that decision, he has given up seven total earned runs on 13 hits in nine innings pitched, striking out eight batters while walking three.
It's clear that at this stage of his career, Walker should be a bullpen arm.
There's nothing wrong with that.
At 32 years old, he still feels like he is a starting pitcher. And while that might be the case for another club, when it comes to how he can best impact this Phillies team, it's time for them to make his role as a reliever permanent.
While the sample size for him coming out of the bullpen is small, he was much more effective in those short bursts than he was when trying to gameplan around going deep into the game.
Philadelphia also has to start thinking about the long term when it comes to their relief staff.
Already needing an additional arm before Jose Alvarado was suspended, the organization has to start seeing who Rob Thomson can call upon for the rest of the season and during the playoffs.
Walker should be a long relief option for them, pitching two to three innings whenever that is needed to spell the rest of the staff.
Even though Nola might need some more time on the injured list with his sprained ankle, this adjustment should be made now with Mick Abel being recalled to take over in the rotation.
It's time for Walker to move into the bullpen permanently for the betterment of the player and team.