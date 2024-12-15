Jordan Romano Reveals Fans Played Role in Him Joining Philadelphia Phillies
The Philadelphia Phillies have been relatively quiet in the early stages of the offseason, making many fans frustrated with the lack of the moves they've made, and rightfully so.
This team is a World Series contender, and if they make another move or two, it could put them over the top.
While much hasn't been done, they signed Jordan Romano, an All-Star reliever who's proven to be an excellent arm when healthy. He missed much of the 2024 campaign due to an elbow injury that required surgery, but he's expected to be fully healthy next season.
With the questions about his arm, Romano isn't enough for the Phillies going into the year.
Fortunately, the offseason is far from over, and the front office has money and players to trade.
Still, that doesn't diminish the impact the right-hander could have on the bullpen if he's at his best.
Many are excited, too, with skipper Rob Thomson saying he had his eyes set on Romano.
"We've had our eyes on him. He's high velocity and a good slider. He has experience pitching in high-leverage, being a closer. We really like him, so I'm excited", the manager said according to Mike Gill of 973 ESPN.
Romano signed relatively early in the offseason.
From the sound of things, his reasoning was largely due to the Phillies fan base.
"I played there last year and it was a Tuesday or Wednesday day game and the place was absolutely sold out. The atmosphere was electric. After that series, I said if I ever got the chance to play there I think I'd really enjoy it."
Philadelphia has some of the most passionate fans in the world, an added bonus for free agents. Romano will quickly learn that Phillies fans will love him one night and boo him the next.
Hopefully, there will be more cheering than anything else, and there's reason to think there will be.
Romano had a brutal showing in his 15 appearances before his season was shut down with the injury, posting a 6.59 ERA.
The injury and rough production are a bit worrisome, but it's impossible to ignore what he was before he dealt with it.
He posted a 2.14 ERA in 2021, 2.11 ERA in 2022, and 2.90 ERA in 2023, a three-year stretch that was among the best in baseball for a reliever.
His strikeout numbers were impressive, too, striking out at least 73 hitters in each campaign during that span.