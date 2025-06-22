Juan Soto Reminds Phillies What They Missed on With Monster Performance
Juan Soto to the Philadelphia Phillies this past offseason was always a pipedream.
While the fanbase that just saw their team get eliminated in embarrassing fashion by their archrivals in the NLDS might have been clamoring for it, the reality was the organization was not going to fork out the contract that it would have taken to land the superstar slugger.
Of course, that was even before the New York Mets made him the highest-paid player in the history of United States sports.
But that didn't stop Phillies fans from greeting Soto with some boos during his first appearance at Citizens Bank Park as a member of the enemy.
He might have been quiet in Game 1 of this weekend series by going 0-for-2 with two walks, however, he quickly reminded Philadelphia about the talent type of talent everyone wanted this past winter.
Soto was spectacular, putting two of his four hits over the fence while also recording four RBI.
He led the charge for a Mets team that desperately needed a win, snapping their seven-game losing streak with a performance that saw them hit seven solo homers en route to their 11-4 victory.
It was also a reminder that Phillies fans might have to get used to 14 more years of this, as even during his "down season" like his detractors are calling his campaign thus far, he's still hitting putting up an OPS+ figure that's well above the league average.
So, while Philadelphia was never in the sweepstakes for Soto this past offseason based on their own financial constraints, it doesn't make the fact that he's playing for New York sting any less, especially when he shows up and puts together the type of performance he just had on Saturday.
For more Phillies news, head over to Phillies On SI.