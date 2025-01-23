Philadelphia Phillies' Top Prospect Ranked Among Best Shortstops in Pipeline
The MLB Pipeline yearly prospect rankings are continuing to come out, with a list for each position being listed daily. The most recent analysis was of the shortstop position, and the top prospect from the Philadelphia Phillies made the cut, with Aidan Miller being ranked eighth.
The Phillies top prospect and 2023 27th overall selection has had a relatively rapid rise through their farm system, and has become one of the more intriguing prospects across the MLB in totality.
His first season in the Florida Complex League and Class A was a mixed bag of production, as he performed exceptionally well in the lower level, but then moving up to Class A he struggled to make consistent contact in his 10 games there.
This led to Philadelphia keeping him there to start 2024, and the production uptick was immense for Miller this past season. In Class A, High-A, and Double-A combined, he played a total of 102 games, accruing 395 at bats with .261/.366/.811 batting splits, 60 RBI, 64 runs, 23 stolen bases, 56 walks to 100 strikeouts, and 11 home runs.
In addition, he has solid value in the field at shortstop for the large majority of his games, registering 770.2 innings at the position in 2024. In that span, he put together 137 putouts, 178 assists, 47 double plays turned, and 20 errors (.940 fielding rate). While you would ultimately like to see fewer errors before he makes any more jumps in the Phillies farm system, it was not a poor performance by any means.
There are alot of things going right for Miller in the past few months as well, including being invited to the 2024 MLB All-Star Futures Game. In that game he had two plate appearances, striking out once and being hit by a pitch on the next in a bases-loaded scenario, giving him an RBI. In the field, he had one error early on, but then recorded an assist on a double play and a putout on a pop-up.
Following his strong 2024 performance, he received a non-roster invite to the Philadelphia Phillies spring training for 2025 and will get his shot among other quality prospects to prove his worth and make a run at improving his value.
The ability to accrue a few weeks of experience with some of the best players on the team and with the feeder teams is an opportunity to learn more about the game and what it takes to truly become a full-time MLB player. Last year gave him alot of chances and he made the most of them, so now 2025 will be crucial to his development as he looks towards a likely 2026 arrival in the big leagues.