Kyle Schwarber Disappointed Phillies Fans With This Announcement
Kyle Schwarber will be representing the Philadelphia Phillies for the second time at the All-Star Game.
It's remarkable what type of player he's become since coming to the City of Brotherly Love ahead of the 2022 campaign, turning into one of the most feared power hitters while also being a complete all-around offensive threat.
Earning the reserve role at designated hitter in the National League, the Phillies slugger is once again in the mix to finish at the top of Major League Baseball in home runs.
Sitting with 27 entering play on Tuesday, that puts him fifth in the sport.
More News: Phillies Superstar Zack Wheeler Predicted To Finish As NL Cy Young Runner-Up Again
Naturally, he was a popular name who many hoped to see compete in the Home Run Derby, but he made the announcement that he won't participate in that showcase event.
"I'm not going to do the Home Run Derby," Schwarber said Sunday, per Ty Daubert of Phillies Nation. "Maybe see what happens next year."
All-Star festivities are set to take place at Truist Park this season, the home of the Atlanta Braves.
At the time of writing, four players have already confirmed their involvement: hometown player Ronald Acuna Jr., the MLB leader in long balls Cal Raleigh, up-and-comer James Wood and superstar Byron Buxton.
More News: Will Phillies Continue Their Recent Trend With Early Selections in 2025 MLB Draft?
Schwarber's announcement will certainly disappoint the Philadelphia fanbase since he won't compete in this year's event, but the last part of his statement could make up for his decision.
The All-Star Game is coming to Citizens Bank Park in 2026, and based on what Schwarber said about the potential for him to compete in the Home Run Derby next season, that could be taken as a hint that he's eyeing a return to the Phillies after this year ends.
More News: Phillies' Trea Turner One of Top Players Snubbed From NL All-Star Team
Schwarber is slated to hit free agency after not agreeing to an extension with Philadelphia prior to this season getting underway, but both sides are hoping a reunion can be worked out.
So, while the announcement that he won't be in the Home Run Derby this year certainly stings, every Phillies fan would gladly trade his involvement this season in exchange for him doing so in 2026 while still being a member of the home team.
For more Phillies news, head over to Phillies On SI.