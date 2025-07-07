Phillies' Trea Turner One of Top Players Snubbed From NL All-Star Team
It has been a fantastic start to the season as a whole for the Philadelphia Phillies, who are in first place in the National League East just past the midway point of the year.
Despite overall success, there have been some ups and downs for the Phillies. But they have been able to weather a couple of early storms.
The team has been led by one of the best starting rotations in baseball. Zack Wheeler is once again in the mix for the NL Cy Young Award, and he’s got some talented arms behind him.
While the rotation is built for success in October, issues could come from the bullpen and lineup.
Upgrades are going to need to be made for the Phillies in both of these areas, but they have had a couple of hitters perform well so far.
One of those hitters -- Kyle Schwarber -- was recognized for his efforts with an All-Star Game selection, but another key part of the offense was a notable snub.
Chad Jennings of The Athletic (subscription required) recently wrote about one of the biggest snubs from the NL All-Star team being Trea Turner.
“This is probably the biggest snub of the bunch (a distinction that would have gone to Bobby Witt Jr. had the league not used one of its at-large spots to get Witt on the AL team).”
It has been a fantastic first half for Turner in 2025.
The talented shortstop is having arguably his best year in Philadelphia so far, slashing .299/.351/.451 with 11 home runs, 39 RBI and 22 stolen bases.
While Turner has done extremely well, some other talented shortstops in the NL were chosen over him.
Currently, there are four shortstops in the NL with a WAR above 3.0 -- Turner, Francisco Lindor of the New York Mets, Elly De La Cruz of the Cincinnati Reds and CJ Abrams of the Washington Nationals.
Of those four, it was only Lindor and De La Cruz who made the team, with both Turner and Abrams being left off.
While the Phillies shortstop certainly feels like a snub, so does Abrams, who leads NL shortstops in both WAR and OPS.
Even though Turner may not have been selected for the All-Star team, it has been a fantastic campaign for him thus far.
Despite the tough times he's had in Philadelphia, the star has been a positive contributor this year.
