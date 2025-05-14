Kyle Schwarber's Incredible On-Base Streak Ends in Game 1 of Phillies Doubleheader
Kyle Schwarber's hunt to tie Mike Schmidt's 56-game on-base streak has ended at 47 after failing to get on base in the Philadelphia Phillies' 2-1 win against the St. Louis Cardinals on Wednesday afternoon.
The star slugger went 0-for-4 with a groundout in the 2nd inning, lineout in the 4th, pop out in the 6th, and another groundout in the 8th.
The baseball world had gotten behind the Schwarber's pursuit of the Phillies' club record that was set by Schmidt in 1982, with this being the longest on-base streak since Aaron Judge hit 45 in 2023.
Prior to Wednesday's game, the last time Schwarber failed to reach base was Sept. 22 of last season.
Schwarber's on-base percentage currently sits at .392, which paces to be a career-high for the former 4th overall pick of the Chicago Cubs in 2012.
One major difference in Philadelphia's lineup is that Schwarber has been moved out of the leadoff spot, a part of the order that he had dominated in since he joined this club.
His 46 career leadoff home runs rank eighth all-time, but he has only hit first in the order nine times this year.
Schwarber and the Phillies currently sit in second place of the NL East, trailing the New York Mets by three games with the Atlanta Braves breathing down their necks.
Philadelphia dropped two of three against the Braves at the start of April and was later swept by the Mets less than two weeks later. Their overall record against in-division teams is 7-8, with another series against Atlanta coming at the end of May.