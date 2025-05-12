Inside The Phillies

Phillies Star Kyle Schwarber Could Be in All-Time Company by End of May

The Philadelphia Phillies star is chasing one of the biggest records in baseball.

Anders Pryor

May 11, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Philadelphia Phillies catcher J.T. Realmuto (10) and designated hitter Kyle Schwarber (12) celebrate after the Phillies beat the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field. / Ken Blaze-Imagn Images
The Philadelphia Phillies came out on the right side of last night's pitching duel against the Cleveland Guardians in a 3-0 win on the back of Zack Wheeler's seven innings and eight strikeouts.

All three Phillies runs came off the bat of outfielder Kyle Schwarber by way of two home runs, a solo shot in the 2nd inning and a two-run homer in the eighth.

On a night when Philadelphia's offense couldn't seem to get it going, Schwarber stepped up.

His on-base streak was extended to 46 games which goes back to the end of last season. It's an impressive feat, and one that wouldn't be expected from someone known for hitting the ball into the bleachers while having such a low batting average.

Now, Schwarber is not too far away from reaching some all-time company.

The franchise record for consecutive games reaching base safely is 56. Mike Schmidt is the owner of this mark after doing so from Aug. 16, 1981 to May 8, 1982.

Schwarber's streak began back on Sept. 23, 2024 with a home run against the Chicago Cubs and extends into today.

He needs 10 more games to tie the franchise record.

In that time, he'll face the St. Louis Cardinals, Pittsburgh Pirate and Colorado Rockies. Starting pitching matchups can go several ways when it comes to him hitting the baseball. But according to FanGraphs, those teams rank 18th, 17th, and 26th, respectively, in bullpen walks per nine innings.

That's a large enough sample to suggest he can get one base even if he doesn't hit one in play.

If Schwarber ends up breaking Schmidt's record, the next conversation will be Ted Williams' 86-game on-base streak.

That would create a different conversation.

Schwarber's 46-game streak broke New York Yankees star's Aaron Judge's streak of 45 games in 2023. Even with the names and conversations Judge finds himself in, Williams' streak was never even mentioned in serious discussions.

