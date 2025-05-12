Bryce Harper Makes It Known Where He Stands on Phillies Extending Kyle Schwarber
Coming into the year, the entire conversation about the Philadelphia Phillies was in regards to their World Series window closing.
While there are some talented prospects coming up the pipeline, the current iteration of this team seems to be winding down based on the age and impending free agencies of many key stars.
Kyle Schwarber is one of them.
He's been an elite power hitter since signing with the Phillies, only trailing Aaron Judge in home runs during his tenure in the City of Brotherly Love.
Because of that, he's also become a bit a folk hero for many fans in Philadelphia, with his towering homers getting nicknamed "Schwarbombs."
Seeing him play for a different team would be a tough pill to swallow, but that's exactly what could happen after the season if the two sides aren't able to work out an extension that would keep him with the Phillies for another stretch.
Both Schwarber and president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski have been open about their desire to get something worked out, but until something gets officially signed, there will be some nervousness that the star slugger will have another home after 2025.
What Did Bryce Harper Say About Extending Kyle Schwarber?
Count Bryce Harper as someone who wants Schwarber to stick around for the long haul.
He had some pointed comments regarding this situation.
"I don't want him to go anywhere else. And that's not me saying anything to ownership or Dave. Obviously, they want him too. And I think he wants to be here. I think he likes the community. He likes where he lives. But also, you know, it's nice to be wanted. I don't know if he's going to get there [to free agency]. Like I said, I hope he doesn't," he said, per Todd Zolecki of MLB.com.
Harper has a bit more affinity for Schwarber this season based on where the two are in the lineup.
After operating in the leadoff role for much of his tenure, manager Rob Thomson moved Schwarber behind Harper to offer the superstar some more protection.
While that hasn't resulted in Harper having a great start to the campaign, the overall offense looks much more well-rounded with there now being real depth down the batting order.
Finances will play a major part in Philadelphia bringing Schwarber back or not.
They already have one of the highest payrolls in the MLB, so adding another lucrative deal could hamstring what else they are able to do going forward.
But, sometimes it's not just about performance and money.
Schwarber is invaluable when it comes to the leadership he has in the clubhouse, something Harper made sure to point out in his comments.
"I was talking to somebody the other day. And I was like, 'Man, it would be weird not to have [Schwarber] in our clubhouse.' He's such a good leader. He's such a good person in the community. Great family, great person. I think he's a guy that obviously our team can build around," he stated.
Whether or not something can get worked out will be seen.
Not having Schwarber would be a huge loss, and it seems like something everyone involved with the Phillies wants to avoid.