Long Shot Philadelphia Phillies Target Talks About Upcoming Free Agency
The Philadelphia Phillies have been linked to Juan Soto a bit over the past few weeks.
It shouldn't come as much of a surprise because of what Dave Dombrowski has done with the team during his time with the club, but Soto still feels like a long-shot target.
Would the Phillies really hand out a $500-plus million contract?
Not that it wouldn't make sense to do so, but that's a massive price to pay, especially when factoring in their current contracts on the books.
However, if there's one player in Major League Baseball who deserves that type of money, it's a 25-year-old who can swing it with the best of them in the history of the game.
Soto is so good that, even for a team like Philadelphia, it'd make sense to make a call on him. If they could pair him with this existing core, they'd have an even better chance of winning a World Series.
Factor that in with him potentially being the face of the organization over the next decade, and there's plenty of intrigue in the situation.
Playing for the New York Yankees, there isn't much of a reason why Soto shouldn't be re-signed within the first couple of hours of the free agency period opening.
The Yankees have all the money in the world to get a deal done, and they need him.
But he'll have the final say on that. If they aren't willing to give him the money he's seeking, or if he's worried about them not competing in the future, he could be on his way out.
He spoke with Marino Panchano of MLB.com about his upcoming free agency and his current situation in New York. He highlighted winning, which the Phillies could offer him.
"My expectation is winning a championship, so we're not there yet," Soto said. "But without a doubt, I've been happy with the organization, how they've made me feel. I think what's been most important is how I've felt with my teammates. They've been the main ingredient in making me feel comfortable here and enjoying every moment. But we still have to meet that one expectation -- winning a championship. That's No. 1."
While Philadelphia hasn't won a World Series, they have consistently put themselves into position to win a championship the past two years by making the Fall Classic in 2022 and the NLCS last season.
Winning a World Series this year could entice someone like Soto to team up with this loaded roster.
It feels unlikely, but again, it's impossible to count Dombrowski out when a player of Soto's caliber becomes available.