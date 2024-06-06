MLB Insider Casts All-Star Game Vote For Two Phillies Stars
The Philadelphia Phillies have one of the best starting rotations in baseball. But that’s not what fans get to vote on as All-Star Game voting started on Wednesday.
Fans can now cast their ballots to determine the starting lineups for the American League and National League teams that will take the field on July 16 at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.
Phillies that are on the ballot include first baseman Bryce Harper, second baseman Bryson Stott, shortstop Trea Turner, third baseman Alec Bohm, catcher J.T. Realmuto, designated hitter Kyle Schwarber and outfielders Nick Castellanos, Brandon Marsh and Johan Rojas.
Fans won’t be able to vote for Ranger Suárez, Zack Wheeler and Aaron Nola, who are in the Top 3 of ESPN’s Cy Young projector.
But CBSSports.com writer Matt Snyder cast his early ballot and voted for two Phillies to make the starting lineup — Harper and Bohm.
Harper is an old reliable when it comes to the All-Star Game. The two-time MVP has been selected seven times. But if he was voted in this year it would be his first selection at his new position, which he transitioned to after the All-Star break last season.
In 58 games he is slashing .268/.378/.512/.890 with 14 home runs and 44 RBI.
Bohm would be the surprise. He was the Phillies’ first-round pick in 2018 and he’s been in the Majors since 2020. If selected, this would be his first All-Star Game appearance.
Bohm is in the midst of his best offensive season. After 62 games he is slashing .291/.345/.473/.818 with six home runs and 50 RBI.
Phase 1 of All-Star Game voting ends on June 27, and the top two vote-getters at each position and the top six outfielders will be revealed at 6 p.m. June 27 on MLB Network. The leading vote-getter in each league is automatically selected to the team.
The other top vote-getters advance to Phase 2, with voting set for June 30-July 3. The winners at each position, along with the top three outfielders, will be revealed at 7 p.m. eastern on July 3.
Pitchers and reserves are determined by a player ballot and the Commissioner’s office. The complete roster is announced on July 7.