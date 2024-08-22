MLB Insider Reveals Why Philadelphia Phillies Could Sign Juan Soto
The Philadelphia Phillies are going to be a team to keep a close eye on during the MLB offseason.
Right now, the Phillies hold a 74-52 record and are one of the best teams in baseball. They're viewed as one of the top-tier World Series contenders.
While the team's focus is on the field and pursuing a championship, the front office will be looking to keep the championship window open.
Philadelphia has always looked to add star power and there is one player they're being linked to that would equal or perhaps be even bigger than the Bryce Harper signing.
Juan Soto is set to hit the free agency market this offseason. He has had a massive season with the New York Yankees and will get a massive pay day in free agency.
At this point in time, the Yankees are widely expected to bring Soto back. The New York Mets are another team being heavily linked to him.
However, the Phillies are becoming a team that is being viewed as a legitimate threat to land Soto.
Robert Murray, an MLB insider for FanSided, recently revealed why Philadelphia might actually have a shot.
"OK, hear me out. This may not be the most obvious fit, especially with so much starpower already in Philadelphia. But Phillies president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski loves pursuing star players. Soto has a history of playing in the National League East and was previously teammates with Bryce Harper. Also worth noting: Soto was with Phillies hitting coach Kevin Long, one of the best coaches in baseball, with the Washington Nationals and the two had a strong relationship. Something worth pointing out, and perhaps something to remember come the offseason."
There are definitely a few really good reasons that the Phillies could swoop in and steal him.
During the 2024 MLB season so far, Soto has put up big-time numbers in New York. He has hit 36 home runs to go along with 93 RBI in 123 games, while batting .302/.433/.612.
Imagine adding that kind of production to an already lethal Philadelphia lineup.
If the Phillies are ready to go all-in on this group, signing Soto makes a ton of sense. Adding his bat to the lineup would give them even better odds to win a championship.
Philadephia has always pursued star power. A move for Soto might just end up being the best free agency signing that the franchise has ever made.