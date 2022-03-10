Skip to main content
Report: MLB, MLBPA Agree On International Draft

The two sides came to an agreement regarding one of the issues which led to problems during Tuesday's and Wednesday's meetings.

© Patrick Breen / USA TODAY NETWORK

According to Jeff Passan of ESPN, MLB and the MLBPA have reached an agreement regarding the International Draft.

Per their agreement, a deal involving the international draft wouldn't have to be made until July 25, with the draft starting in 2024. The July 25 deadline is months earlier than the Nov. 15 deadline proposed by the league on Wednesday night.

The international draft was one of the big blocks stopping the agreement of a deal Wednesday night, though progress was made on the luxury tax and pre-arbitration pool.

Now that MLB and the MLBPA have come to an agreement on this sticking point, they will shift their focus back to core economic issues, an area in which sides are nearing an consensus. The most recent proposals between the two parties are as follows:

The union's last official proposal was made at 1 p.m. on Wednesday. Now, according to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, they await MLB's official response.

Report: MLB, MLBPA Agree On International Draft

