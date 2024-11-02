New Juan Soto Prediction Could Spell Disaster for Philadelphia Phillies
The Philadelphia Phillies are among the teams around Major League Baseball that need to answer a few questions this winter. From a pure talent standpoint, the Phillies look to be in a good position moving forward.
However, after failing to accomplish their goal of winning a World Series in each of the past three campaigns, something has to change. Even if it's a marginal move, those could often get teams over the top.
If one thing is certain, Philadelphia wants to make a splash in every move they make. There's a reason why some view them as suitors for Juan Soto, as their front office has done nothing but make big moves over the past few winters.
Regarding Soto, it's still uncertain if the Phillies are truly a suitor for the slugger. Given that most reports have suggested as such, it's fair to believe so.
However, Scott Boras is also the best agent in baseball for a reason. There's a good chance he's hinting that Philadelphia will be interested in the slugger to run up the price for other teams.
Soto will likely cost $600 million at this point. It might be for 15 years, but given he just turned 26 years old, it's a fair price to pay for the best hitter in the game.
Poaching him from the New York Yankees might be difficult. Sure, the rich Yankees' history hasn't been on their side much with their long World Series skid, but playing in the Bronx is special, whether people want to admit it.
In the latest prediction, Jim Bowden of The Athletic wrote that Soto will return to New York, highlighting his potential contract.
"The Yankees match the Mets’ and Dodgers’ best offers to Juan Soto, signing him to a $622 million contract that keeps the Soto-Aaron Judge tandem in New York’s lineup for years to come."
This wouldn't be the best outcome for the Phillies, but as long as he doesn't end with the New York Mets, it wouldn't be the worst scenario.
The left-handed hitting outfielder told reporters after the Yankees lost in the World Series that he plans to speak with every team interested in his services, so Philadelphia could entice him with a massive offer.
“I don’t know what teams will want to come after me, but I’ll be open to this and every single team. I don’t have any doors closed or anything like that. I’m going to be available to all 30 teams," Soto said, according to Gabe Lacques of USA Today.