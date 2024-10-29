How Signing Juan Soto Could Impact the Philadelphia Phillies
The Philadelphia Phillies are trying to figure out how they can get over the hump and win a World Series championship.
After being two wins away in the Fall Classic back in 2022, they have gotten further and further away each campaign with a shocking elimination in the NLCS last year and a disappointing defeat against the New York Mets this season.
Fans have dreamt about the Phillies reuniting superstar Juan Soto with Bryce Harper and Trea Turner, and based on a report from a prominent baseball insider, it seems like the front office and ownership group are truly considering that idea.
While this would certainly make huge waves across Major League Baseball, there are still things that president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski has to take into account before deciding to make this a reality.
Here are how things could impact Philadelphia going forward.
The Field
First, the defensive position for Soto would have to be figured out with Nick Castellanos manning right field where he likely would remain if the Phillies were able to sign the phenom.
The good news is Soto has experience in left field, playing 460 games there compared to the 446 he's played in right. During his time with the San Diego Padres, he was primarily used in left field, which aligned with how he was used when he was part of the Washington Nationals. In fact, this season with the New York Yankees was the most games he's played in right field during his career.
All of that is to say there wouldn't be a learning curve for him if he were to be added.
That would also create a platoon for Brandon Marsh and Johan Rojas in center field, allowing Philadelphia to use the left-handed hitting March in favorable matchups, while also giving Rojas some more time to develop at the plate which he desperately needs.
The Lineup
Here is where things could get interesting.
Manager Rob Thomson has loved to use Kyle Schwarber in the leadoff spot, and while that likely won't change, the addition of Soto could greatly impact the rest of the lineup.
If he hits second behind Schwarber, that would keep Bryce Harper in the third spot with two on-base machines hitting ahead of him. If the Phillies hold onto Alec Bohm, he could be in the cleanup spot where he produced his second year in a row with 97 RBI. Castellanos could be an option there as well, with Trea Turner dropping in the order to give this lineup more pop and hitting ability in the middle of the lineup that has clearly been lacking.
That would leave J.T. Realmuto, Bryson Stott and either Marsh or Rojas to fill out the final three spots, creating a backend of the order that can produce in its own right.
The possibilities that would come from adding Soto is scary for any opposing pitching staff.
The Roster
This is what Dombrowski has to weigh.
If Philadelphia can add Soto, signing him is a no-brainer, but that also creates some other decisions they have to make when putting together a 26-man roster.
First, there are nine arbitration eligible players. Austin Hays, who they acquired at the deadline, is the obvious non-tender candidate since there wouldn't be a clear place for him barring the Phillies demoting Rojas.
Weston Wilson, who broke out this past season, could be used in the infield rotation, but that impacts another arbitration eligible player in Edmundo Sosa, and Kody Clemens, who is out of options and would need to stay in the Major League picture for the entire year or else he would be subject to a waiver claim.
None of that should detract from their willingness to add Soto, but it is something that will go into the decision making of Philadelphia.