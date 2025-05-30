New MLB Mock Draft Highlights Phillies’ Success with Prep Pitchers
Two of the Philadelphia Phillies’ top pitching prospects have their roots in the prep ranks. Could they go back to high school for another?
The Phillies are waiting patiently on Andrew Painter, who is currently at Triple-A Lehigh Valley. Philadelphia has been incredibly patient as the right-hander missed all of the 2023 and 2024 seasons recovering from Tommy John surgery. He should join the Phillies sometime this year.
Mick Abel, another former prep right-hander, made his MLB debut recently and looked sharp. He was there to fill a gap in the rotation, but he should return to the Majors at some point soon.
It’s not easy developing prep talent into Major League pitching. Could the Phillies head back to that well in July’s MLB draft?
Phillies Select a High School Right-Hander
ESPN’s Kiley McDaniel recently published his first mock draft, and he had the Phillies selecting a prep right-hander, Matthew Fisher, from Evansville Memorial High School in Indiana.
Naturally, the Phillies have some experience selecting right when it comes to high school pitching. It’s possible they could try to replicate those positive experiences with Fisher, who is McDaniel’s No. 40 overall player.
Painter developed quickly, going from first-round pick to potential MLB call-up in just two minor-league seasons. Abel needed much more time, as he made his debut after four full seasons in the minor leagues.
Chances are, the Phillies would be waiting a while on Fisher. But, given Philadelphia’s track record, they may end up with a future starter one day.
The Phillies selected shortstop Dante Nori out of Northville High School in Northville, Mich., with last year’s first-round pick. Nori is playing his first full professional season with Class A Clearwater.
In 2023, the Phillies selected Miller out of J.W. Mitchell High School in Trinity, Fla., in the first round. He is playing at Double-A Reading and bucking for a promotion to Triple-A Lehigh Valley.
The Phillies’ 2022 first-round selection was outfielder Justin Crawford from Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas, Nev. The son of former MLB outfielder Carl Crawford is at Lehigh Valley and in play for an MLB promotion if needed.
Painter was the Phillies’ first-round pick in 2021 out of Calvary Christian Academy in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
Abel was Philadelphia’s first-round pick in 2020 was pitcher Mick Abel from Jesuit High School in Beaverton, Ore.
The 2025 MLB draft will be held Sunday and Monday, July 13-14, during All-Star Weekend in Atlanta.