New York Yankees Considered Threats To Poach Philadelphia Phillies Star Relievers
The New York Yankees feel like a team just waiting around, hoping to pounce on whoever becomes available.
They have a clear need to bring back Juan Soto, but there's a lot more the Yankees need heading into 2025.
The Philadelphia Phillies could be directly impacted by that, as they have multiple free-agent relievers on the market who are wanted around the league. New York has a few of its relievers as free agents, making guys like Jeff Hoffman and Carlos Estevez clear targets.
Whether they bring back the left-handed slugger or not, the Yankees could be in the mix for both Phillies right-handers this winter.
Bryan Hoch of MLB.com listed both Estevez and Hoffman as two of three relievers they could be interested in, adding the Yankees have "cast a wide net in the relief market," a good indication they've already spoken with Hoffman and Estevez.
"Carlos Estévez, Jeff Hoffman, Tanner Scott. The Yanks have cast a wide net in the relief market. The hard-throwing Estévez posted a 2.45 ERA in 54 appearances for the Angels and Phillies last year, while Hoffman logged a 2.17 ERA over 68 appearances as a reliable choice in that Philly 'pen."
Their biggest reliever free agent is Clay Holmes, who's expected to sign with a different ball club this winter. Holmes has above-average stuff but blew multiple saves for New York last year, which was an issue for a team looking to win a World Series.
The Yankees eventually used Luke Weaver to close games last season.
Weaver could be their long-term closer, but if they want to bring in someone with more experience closing games, Estevez might be their solution.
Hoffman has some experience closing games, and he's from New York, but it's tough to ignore the body of work Estevez has put together recently.
When the year ended, Philadelphia made it known that either Estevez or Hoffman would likely be on their way out. Signing both would be ideal, but with other needs on the roster, it's tough to justify paying two of the most expensive relievers available.
The issue the Phillies will have to consider is that a team like the Yankees could come in and sign one of them.
If that happens and they can't sign the other, they could be in a tough position.
There are options, and finding relievers with above-average stuff isn't as challenging as it once was, however, they shouldn't expect to find pitchers of Hoffman or Estevez's caliber.