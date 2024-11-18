New York Yankees Considered Trade Candidate for Philadelphia Phillies All-Star
The Philadelphia Phillies have a few ways to improve this winter.
All indications point to them exploring all options this offseason, doing everything they can to build a World Series-caliber roster for next year and beyond.
The Phillies could move prospects, but they've been hesitant to trade some of their better youngsters in the past. Perhaps that changes, as winning at the Big League level needs to be their priority.
That doesn't mean Philadelphia should move all of their top prospects to get something done, but if there are deals available to elevate the team, it wouldn't be a bad idea to trade some.
There are also players on their MLB roster who could be dealt, including Alec Bohm, who's been named a trade candidate in recent weeks.
Bohm was an All-Star in 2024, putting together an impressive first half, however, the right-handed hitting third baseman didn't have the second half he was looking for.
As a result, trading him shouldn't be off the table.
Kerry Miller of Bleacher Report believes so, too, naming him someone who could be on the move this winter. He also added teams that could be interested in him, including the New York Yankees.
"Bohm has two years of arbitration eligibility remaining, but the trade rumors have quickly blossomed into questions of 'where' he'll ultimately be dealt, rather than questions of 'if' the Phillies are looking to trade him—fueled in some small part by recent talk that they might be in play for Alex Bregman. As far as that 'where' is concerned, plenty of surely interested parties in the American League. The Yankees, Astros, Tigers and Mariners all won at least 85 games this past season," Miller wrote.
The Yankees and Phillies trading with each other isn't out of the question, but it'd be tough to find a perfect deal for both sides.
Contenders don't always trade with one another, and considering Philadelphia doesn't need prospects, things could get tricky.
Nonetheless, there's a scenario where New York could be willing to move one of its existing Big League players in a deal for Bohm.
The Yankees need a third baseman, and while there are options for them to pursue on the free agency market, Bohm doesn't hit free agency until 2027 and should be relatively cheap in arbitration, making him a perfect player for them.
If last year was the final season for Bohm with the Phillies, it's tough to be too upset with how he played.
It often felt like the Nebraska native could've brought more to the table, but his career .277/.327/.416 slash line and 105 OPS+ are respectable numbers.