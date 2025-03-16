Newly Acquired Philadelphia Phillies Star Exits Game After Collision
The Philadelphia Phillies are less than two weeks away from the start of the season following what has been a productive spring, though they may have received some terrible injury luck on Sunday afternoon.
As first reported by Scott Lauber of The Philadelphia Inquirer, the Phillies most significant free agent signing from this offseason — outfielder Max Kepler — left the spring training game against the Baltimore Orioles following a collision with the wall while making a catch in the first inning.
Lauber noted the fact that Kepler ran off the field under his own power and did not seem seriously injured at the time, leading some to suspect it could just be precuationary given the fact it's an exhibition game.
If Kepler were to be out for any sort of period of time however, it would be a bit devastating given how well he has performed thus far in the spring.
Entering today's matchup, Kepler has been absolutely tearing the cover off the ball in the Grapefruit League. Slashing .360/.484/.800 with three home runs and nine RBI in just 25 at bats, he has Philadelphia thinking they may have gotten the bargain of the offseason.
Signing Kepler to a one-year deal worth $10 million was a big add to what has been a thin outfield over the last several seasons and while it went a bit under the radar, had the potential to pay off in a big way.
Hopefully, Kepler is fine and will not miss any time, but clearly he is a major factor in the team's plans this season. If he is indeed seriously injured and out for an extended period, it would be a major loss for the Phillies.